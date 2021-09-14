An irresistible 17th-century house in Suffolk with its own vineyard and a holiday home in the garden

Grade II-listed Willow House, in Fressingfield, near Eye, comes with charming period features, an award-winning granary conversion and magnificent grounds studded with Bacchus grape vines.

With English wine becoming ever more popular, there has never been a better time to consider buying a house with a vineyard—nor a better property than Willow House. For sale with Strutt & Parker at an asking price of £1.35 million, this Grade II-listed home in Fressingfield, near Eye, in Suffolk, comes with a 450ft vineyard planted with Bacchus grapes.

Originally dating from the 17th century, it has kept intact many period features such as exposed beams, brick and terracotta flooring and fine fireplaces.

The 3,144sq ft interiors encompass a charming drawing room, a formal dining room and a magnificent shaker-style kitchen with Aga — all heavily beamed — on the ground floor, which also has a library that doubles up as a study.

The first floor has three bedrooms, including the large master bedroom, with three more bedrooms on the second floor. The latter could be turned into a single main or guest suite.

Additional accommodation is available in the former granary, which has been converted into a one-bedroom annex with 28 ft by 11 ft gallery-style sitting room and has won a Conservation Award. It is currently used as a holiday let. There’s also a large outbuilding that provides office space.

The magnificent grounds outside extend to 2.76 acres and, as well as the vineyard, feature a lawned front garden with border hedgerow, flowerbeds and a stream hosting a paddling of ducks, a lovely rear garden with paved areas, lawns and wildflower borders, plus a wildflower garden with pond.

Willow House is for sale at £1.35 million via Strutt & Parker — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Fressingfield: What you need to know

Location: Fressingfield is situated four miles from Harlestone, eight from Eye and 12 from Diss

Fressingfield is situated four miles from Harlestone, eight from Eye and 12 from Diss Atmosphere: A pretty village, it has two pubs, one of which, The Fox & Goose, is also a restaurant, plus two shops and a medical centre, with more shops available in Harlestone and Eye.

A pretty village, it has two pubs, one of which, The Fox & Goose, is also a restaurant, plus two shops and a medical centre, with more shops available in Harlestone and Eye. Things to do : The village offers plenty for those who want to get involved in community life, from brownies, beavers, cubs and scouts to the Sports and Social Club and the Women’s Institute. There are excellent walks in the area (detailed in a book aptly titled Ten Walks around Fressingfield) and the nearby Oasis Camel Centre, in Halesworth, will keep children entertained.

: The village offers plenty for those who want to get involved in community life, from brownies, beavers, cubs and scouts to the Sports and Social Club and the Women’s Institute. There are excellent walks in the area (detailed in a book aptly titled Ten Walks around Fressingfield) and the nearby Oasis Camel Centre, in Halesworth, will keep children entertained. Schools: Fressingfield has a primary school, Fressingfield CofE Primary School, and nearby Stradbroke has a secondary school, Stradbroke High School, which is rated Good by Ofsted.Find more properties in the area.