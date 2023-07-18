An outstanding former mill-turned-family-home in Bedfordshire that you’ll never want to leave

With its bucolic water-side setting, gently undulating fields and utterly charming secondary accommodation in a converted windmill, Edlesborough Mill is a rare opportunity to own a unique slice of history in a sublime setting. James Fisher takes a look.

A long-held belief here at Country Life is that having two mills is better than one.

Those of a similar belief should look no further than Edlesborough Mill, a seven-bedroom red-brick home near Dunstable that offers the best efforts of the wind, as well as the water.

This magnificent family home is now on the market via Strutt & Parker with a guide price of £3.5 million.

Originally a working mill using water from the River Ouzel, which flows through the grounds, the property is now a substantial family home with more than 23 acres of land and outstanding views of the mill ponds, the Ouzel and the Chiltern Hills beyond.

Inside, the property comes with lashings of period charm, such as exposed beams and fireplaces, and a particular highlight is the exceptional first-floor drawing room, which retains the original working components of the mill.

Standing to the west of the main house is The Windmill, which has been converted to provide an unusual secondary accommodation that offers two further bedrooms over five floors, with one situated on the top floor and offering immense views of the surrounding countryside.

Such a place is a rare find and it’s thought that Edlesborough Mill was last sold at auction in 1917, making its arrival onto the market even more exciting.

The property skims the Chiltern Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, benefiting from an idyllic countryside setting as well as excellent transport links. You’ll find frequent trains from Berkhamsted or Leighton Buzzard to London Euston in just over half an hour.

Equally, the M1 can be easily reached and Luton airport is just nine miles away.

Recommended videos for you

The property falls into the catchment area for a number of excellent schools, including Beechwood Park and Berkhamsted School for boys and girls. As such, this would make an excellent family home that is easily commuter-friendly.

Edlesborough Mill is currently on the market via Strutt & Parker with a guide price of £3.5 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.