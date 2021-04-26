A Regency house with magnificent views across Yorkshire bought thanks to a chance encounter in Country Life

Knipes Hall at Helmsley, North Yorkshire, combines 4,500sq ft of living space with a classical landscape view of Duncombe Park and its famous Ionic Temple.

Grade II-listed Knipes Hall at Helmsley, North Yorkshire, has come up for sale for the first time in more than 30 years, at a guide price of £1.45m through York-based agents Blenkin & Co.

Set in 1½ acres of landscaped walled gardens at the end of a long private drive, the property stands in a secluded position on the western side of this lovely North Yorkshire town on the fringes of the North York Moors National Park and the Howardian Hills AONB.

The hall’s 4,500sq ft of living space comprises entrance and reception halls, three reception rooms including a 750sq ft drawing room (the former schoolroom), five bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen and cellars.

Protected by woodland and rising ground to the north, the house enjoys a classical landscape view of Duncombe Park and its famous Ionic Temple, a view protected by a covenant with the Duncombe Park estate.

This unusual Regency house was built of dressed sandstone under a slate roof by Lord Feversham in the 1820s, then served as a school for the children of estate workers on the Duncombe Park estate before being converted to a home for the late Mrs Duncombe in about 1960, with the addition of a Modernist extension by the architect Sir Martyn Beckett.

It also has a special link to Country Life: the purchase of a copy of the magazine in Hong Kong airport was a ‘life-changing moment’ for the financial journalist, author, amateur dramatist and music promoter Martin Vander Weyer, who spotted Knipes Hall and went on to buy it in 1989.

He particularly recommends sitting in the enchanting thatched summer house (re-thatched in 2017) to enjoy a ‘painterly’ view across Duncombe Park.

Knipes Hall is for sale at £1.45 million via Blenkin & Co — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Helmsley: What you need to know

Location: Helmsley is situated 14 miles from Thirsk and 24 from York

Helmsley is situated 14 miles from Thirsk and 24 from York Atmosphere: A vibrant town on the fringes of the North York Moors, it has a historic Normal castle, a large selection of independent shops, restaurants and delis, an open-air swimming pool and an arts centre

A vibrant town on the fringes of the North York Moors, it has a historic Normal castle, a large selection of independent shops, restaurants and delis, an open-air swimming pool and an arts centre Things to do : There are plenty of walks in the area, including the Cleveland Way

: There are plenty of walks in the area, including the Cleveland Way Schools: Helmsley has a primary school, and the “Outstanding”

Ryedale school and Ampleforth College are within easy reach.