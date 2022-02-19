An utterly enchanting cottage in Cornwall that’s straight out of a fairy tale

Gingerbread Cottage is quite unlike anything we've come across before with its captivatingly quirky interiors, sweet garden and wonderful location, making it a property not to be missed.

From its enchanting name to the bewitching thatched exteriors and cosy nooks inside, everything about Gingerbread Cottage suggests that this magical one-bed property has been plucked straight out of the pages of a fairy tale.

It’s hard not to be completely charmed by Gingerbread Cottage, which is currently on the market via Lillicrap Chilcott at a guide price of £350,000. And it is unlike anything we’ve come across on the Country Life property pages before.

Once the former gatehouse to the Trelowarren Estate — one of Cornwall’s most historic estates, known today for its diverse gardens — the Grade II listed cottage is today used as a holiday let. But we’re not sure we’d ever be able to leave the charming abode after a short stay.

Classed as ‘one of the most iconic and photographed cottages on the Helford River’ the cottage is entered through a wooden picket fence.

The white front door and two adjacent windows are formed of tall gothic arches, set against a stone façade, under a heavily thatched roof which is interjected by a cute, ‘peek-a-boo’ small window.

The floorplan assumes a semi-hexagonal shape which forms quirky-shapes.

The kitchen is a fabulous space with slate flagged floor and a double-sided wood burner set within a stone fireplace and dual-aspect arched windows.

The exposed stone-walled sitting room features the other side of the back to back wood burner and also has gothic arched windows and the downstairs space is completed by a decent sized bathroom.

Upstairs is a canopied double bedroom, a dressing area / ‘occasional sleeping area’, plus a cosy reading nook with exposed beams that point out through the small window.

Gingerbread Cottage is without a doubt one of the most captivating, charming and unique properties we’ve seen, and it’s stunning location at the head of the Helford River, bordering and Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, plus its enclosed gardens and off-street parking make it an opportunity too good to miss.

Gingerbread Cottage is currently on the market via Lillicrap Chilcott at a guide price of £350,000 — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Gweek: What you need to know

Location: At the head of the Helford River near the Lizard Peninsular in Cornwall. Helston is approximately 3.8 miles away.

Atmosphere: The little village is home to a local pub, The Black Swan, a boat yard, village shop and seal sanctuary. Nearby Helston is the areas main town as has further schooling options, healthcare, supermarkets, shops and restaurants.

Things to do: The Helford River is known for its picturesque water which are dotted with charming pubs and places to explore by boat or foot. The Lizard Peninsular has dramatic cliffs and fantastic coastal walks, and there are countless sandy beaches to explore.

Schools: Garras Community Primary School, Boskenwyn Community Primary School and Constantine Primary School are rated ‘good’ by Ofsted.

