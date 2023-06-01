Calling all keen gardeners and handymen (and women), Rose Cottage is a delectable period thatched property with equal measures of charm, useful adaptable space and welcoming interiors.

Fronting onto the vast village green of Hilton in Cambridgeshire, Rose Cottage is a charming four-bedroom home listed Grade II and offering one-third of an acre of gardens that are primed to be transformed into something special.

The home is a pleasant period piece of about 2,400sq ft and offers plenty of original features, such as exposed beams and dormer windows, and finds itself currently on the market via Cheffins for £775,000.

The ground floor accommodation comprises of a large open plan kitchen/breakfast room (off from which is a bathroom and downstairs bedroom), plus a living and dining room.

The remaining three bedrooms are located on the first floor, including the master en suite and family bathroom.

The gardens are mostly laid to lawn, with young trees and newly planted borders, meaning that any green-thumbed owner can readily stamp their identity into this charming slice of East Anglia. A romantic wooden bridge crosses a small stream which in turn leads out into the village.

The garden also features a traditional converted barn as a summerhouse/studio, with a bedroom on the first floor which would make useful guest accommodation.

The village of Hilton is well known due to its expansive village green, surrounded by a mixture of traditional and modern properties and mature trees, many of which were planted when Capability Brown was Lord of the Manor.

Here, you’ll find the usual village line-up — a post office, village store and pub as well as good road and rail access to Cambridge, Huntington and London.

Rose Cottage is currently on the market via Cheffins for £775,000 — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.