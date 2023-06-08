An utterly irresistible thatched property near Winchester with some of the prettiest gardens you could imagine

Certainly competing for title as one of the most picturesque houses, Compton End, with its Grade II listed architecture and magnificent Arts-and-Crafts gardens, is a sight to behold.

Originally built in the 17th century, Compton End in the village of Compton caught the eye of the architect George Herbert Kitchin, who extended the house in the late 19th century and created the magnificent Arts-and-Crafts garden. He lived at the property until his death in 1951.

Now, both house and gardens are Grade II* listed and it’s not difficult to see why. The property itself is a delight — currently on the market via Knight Frank with a guide price of £2.1 million — with four bedrooms under its sloped thatched roof and lashings of period features throughout.

The gardens are astounding and are marked by a combination of formality and informality. Clipped yew hedges and topiary contrast nicely with abundant naturalistic planting, as vistas lead through rectangular areas and lead on to a pond, croquet lawn, fields and woods beyond.

Wildflower meadows and fruit trees add to the naturalistic side of things and the whole ensemble is perfectly finished by the pink-rendered-brick summerhouse.

Surrounded by neighbouring farmland, Compton End can be found just three miles from the Cathedral city of Winchester, in the village of Compton.

It falls into the catchment area for Compton All Saints CE Primary School and Kings’ Secondary School, but there are also a number of regarded independent schools in the area, including Winchester College, St Swithun’s and Peter Symonds Sixth Form College.

Compton End is currently on the market via Knight Frank with a guide price of £2.1 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.