As pretty as a picture: This delightful waterfront cottage in Somerset offers the chance to immerse yourself in glorious west-country living

Proving that there's gold to be found at the end of the rainbow is the aptly named Rainbow Cottage in Somerset which sits on the bank of the River Frome — and the setting couldn't be more heavenly. Annunciata Elwes takes a look.

The little hamlet of Friary, just outside the village of Freshford, which is six miles south of Bath, takes its name from a nearby Carthusian priory and the past is ever present at adorable, four-bedroom Rainbow Cottage.

Currently on the market via Knight Frank for offers over £850,000, the cottage is accessed via a private gate which leads to a single garage and ample parking space.

On the River Frome, with Riparian rights, its garden contains the remains of a medieval water mill as well as a well-kept vegetable garden, plum, damson and apple trees and a terrace with steps leading down to the water.

There gardens and countryside that surround the cottage are delightful and a real escape into blissful, waterside living, with private areas from which you can sit and take in the glorious Somerset countryside.

Freshford: What you need to know

Location: In the Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, in the Avon Valley, approximately 6 miles from Bath. There are train stations located in Freshford, Avoncliff and Bradford-on-Avon, offering Great Western Services.

Atmosphere: The pretty riverside village — full of Bath Stone cottages and meandering walks around the river — is home to a popular local pub — The Inn at Freshford, a primary school, a village hall and community cafe and shop.

Things to do: Enjoy the scenery and walk along the river, or through the rolling green countryside. Bath is just a short distance away (and accessible via rail) which provides plenty to see and do — from the historic Roman baths to the many restaurants, shops, theatres and galleries.

Schools: Freshford Church School is the local primary, with Westwood-with-Iford Primary School and Winsley C of E VC Primary School also nearby. For secondary there is Royal High School Bath, King Edward’s School and Saint Gregory’s Catholic College.

