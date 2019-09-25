A beautiful home has come up for sale in ‘one of the most sought-after villages in the Cotswolds’

The immaculately-pretty village of Stanton, not far from the famed streets of Broadway, has come up for sale. Penny Churchill reports.

Stanton — which means ‘stone town’ — is one of the most sought-after villages in the north Cotswolds, four miles from Broadway, on the Gloucestershire/Worcestershire border. The area is described by in glowing terms by J. B. Priestley in his English Journey (1934):

‘The most English and least spoiled of all our countrysides. The truth is that it has no colour that can be described. Even when the sun is obscured and the light is cold, these walls are still faintly warm and luminous, as if they knew the trick of keeping the lost sunlight of centuries glimmering about them’.

This is certainly true of The Dower House, for sale via joint agents Knight Frank and Savills, at a guide price of £2.75m.

The house stands on the edge of the picturesque village and has been sympathetically extended over the years to create a spacious Cotswold retreat.

It boasts 5,056sq ft of well-appointed living space, including four reception rooms split between the lower ground and upper ground floors, accessed via a beautifully-grand hallway and staircase.

There’s also a kitchen/breakfast room and a strikingly-decorated orangery, full of light and punctuated by bold design touches.

There are three double-bedroom suites, one on the upper ground floor, two on the first floor and one that occupies the upper level of the adjoining outbuilding — the latter is effectively a self-contained living space that feels for all the world like an artist’s retreat.

The gardens are particularly noteworthy: the house is set in half an acre of exquisitely landscaped space, with lawns, ponds, flowerbeds and statues.

The Dower House in Stanton is for sale via joint agents Knight Frank and Savills at a guide price of £2.75m — see more details and pictures.