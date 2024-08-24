British homebuyers crave living near the pub, new research reveals

Latest data from Jackson-Stops' Property Pulse Survey shows that we want to live near pubs, doctors, and some good shops.

What’s the most important amenity when buying a new home? The answer might just shock you. I’m kidding, it won’t shock you, it’s the pub.

According to new research by estate agents Jackson Stops, the pub is the most important lifestyle amenity for 75% of the nation, extrapolating from a survey of some 3,000 Jackson-Stops customers conducted earlier this year.

‘In the face of depleting local pubs, the popularity of villages and homes near well-regarded watering holes will continue to grab homebuyers’ attention,’ says Nick Leeming, chairman of Jackson-Stops. ‘Just like our homes, our local pubs can represent more than just a place to eat or drink, acting as a local focal point to make new acquaintances and connect to the community. They say a dog makes a house a home, then perhaps for British homeowners a pub makes the perfect community.’

Also in the top-5 lifestyle amenities desired by aspiring homebuyers were sports facilities (53%), a National Trust home/stately property (26%), a spa or health club (25%) and a wine bar (20%), which is basically a pub with a different name.

When it comes to local services, a local GP was most important for 70% of respondents, with good broadband in second place at 46%.

Buyers are also keen to see the return of the local high street, with shops such as the post office, a corner shop, farm shop, coffee shop and butcher all ranking highly in Jackson-Stops’s poll.

‘In the digital age when everything is at our fingertips, the research shows that physical amenities, thriving communities and neighbours that we know by name are important considerations,’ continues Mr Leeming. ‘Perhaps one of the few positives that came from lockdown, many continue to shift their focus to work-life balance and the close-knit communities on our doorstops as flexible working is here to stay.

‘However, in an economy where many small businesses such as pubs and farms are struggling to survive, those villages and towns with genuinely thriving high-streets and well-regarded eateries will be harder to find, and as a result those left will become the focus for prime homebuyers. Buyers must move quickly to secure their slice of the pie.’