Built for an Admiral in 1820, this property, dubbed ‘the largest in Kingsbridge’ has since been occupied by a number of high-ranking members of the armed forces

Featuring a unique wrap-around verandah and set within the picturesque South Hams, Buttville House offers a wonderful opportunity to create a family home close to some of Devon's best beaches.

Accessed via wrought iron gates, mounted into a high stone wall, is the beautifully colonial-inspired Buttville House. Known as one of the largest properties in Kingsbridge. It is currently on the market via Strutt & Parker for offers in excess of £1.5 million.

The property dates from 1820 and was originally built for Admiral Abraham Hawkins — a descendant of Sir John Hawkins — one of the most notable naval commanders of the 16th century, known for his involvement in defeating the Spanish Armada.

In keeping with this theme, the properties following owners include Major General William Birdwood and Ltd Col John Jackson.

Set amongst mature trees in a secluded pocket of the South Hams, the property measures up to 4,622 sq ft of handsome living space, with a unique wrap-around verandah from which you can enjoy the peaceful surroundings.

The accommodation includes five bedrooms and is arranged over three floors. Many of the properties original period features are still apparent, including full height sash and case windows which act as a real feature in the large, double aspect rooms.

The internal living space is well appointed, and easily adjusted to suit various tastes, whilst offering ample flexibility.

Leading out from the homely kitchen /dining area is a large walled garden decorated with mature trees, a patio, bbq and garden room — making it the perfect sheltered spot to enjoy al fresco dining.

Also within the grounds, (which amount to just over one acre) is a large outbuilding known as the Coach House, which has previously been granted planing permission for a 3 bed dwelling. Reached via its own separate access, this offers an option for either further accommodation, or as an office or studio space.

Kingsbridge: What you need to know

Location: Kingsbridge is located in the South Hams, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, in South Devon. The nearest train station is in Totnes — an approximately 30 minute drive, with national rail links to London Paddington.

Atmosphere: Kingsbridge is a bustling market town that is centred around a strong local community and is a thriving tourist destination. The high street has a number of independently run shops and businesses.

Things to do: Kingsbridge is ideally situated on the Kingsbridge Estuary, which offers boat mooring options and is close to some of the best beaches in South Devon, including Bigbury and Bantham which are a surfers paradise (when the swell permits). The South West coast path leads all the way along the coast and is well worth exploring to enjoy some of its more hidden beaches and coves. Neighbouring Salcombe offers numerous restaurant options, and the Oyster Shack and Beach House in South Milton are also well worth a visit for any sea-food lovers.

Schools: Kingsbridge Academy is a highly rated secondary option in the area, with more secondary schools in the area. The local primary options are Kingsbridge Community Primary School (which requires improvement in its most recent ofsted report) and West Alvington Church of England Academy. There are also a number of independent options in the area, including Kelley College, Plymouth College and Stover.

