A Cotswolds gem that’s been hauled into the 21st century in superb style

With a wooden-clad extension, there’s more to this traditional stone property overlooking Bourton-on-the-Hill than first meets the eye.



Dashwood House is a prime example of how to breathe new life into a traditional Cotswold-stone property in striking fashion.

It’s been brought to the market via Hayman-Joyce for £1,750,000.

Originally built in about 1850, the double-fronted property was modernised in 2016 and again in 2021, with a new kitchen and part-conversion of the adjoining coach house.

And while two refurbs in five years might seem like a lot, the results speak for themselves. The tasteful styling and design, which include a wooden-clad extension, have created a beautiful home that’s been well and truly hauled into the 21st century.

Recommended videos for you

The four-bedroom home as it is today offers 4,300 sq ft of living space as well as a spacious landscaped garden.

The drawing room is bursting with period features, such as a floor-to-ceiling bay window with metal casements and wooden shutters, oak flooring, built-in display cabinet, exposed beam, and fireplace with marble surround.

The kitchen, dining and sitting areas are more sleek and contemporary, with light flooding in through generous glass doors.

The kitchen, designed and installed by Abbey Kitchens, is a sort of Bingo card of sought-after features: granite work surfaces, Belfast sink, Bora induction hob, two Gaggenau electric ovens as well as a Caple built-in wine fridge and Liebherr fridge-freezer.

Love that parquet flooring too.

The kitchen wasn’t always in this space, apparently: the original kitchen was on the lower floor, but it’s been transformed into a utility space and boot room, pantry and wine cellar.

On the upper floors, a clever carpenter has been brought in to add all sorts of flourishes to the bedrooms and landings that make the most of the space.

There are wardrobe cupboards, work desks, open shelves, and a storage bench with cushion. One bedroom even has fitted raised beds with desks underneath. It’s the sort of thing you might expect of a city flat, but eminently sensible to see in a family house in these days of working from home, and every member of the household needing a work or homework space.

Tasteful shower rooms have rain showers with marble tiled walls and porcelain wood-effect tiled floors.

Dashwood House occupies a lofty position overlooking Bourton-on-the-Hill, with views across the Evenlode valley and towards Stow-on-the-Wold. And you can soak in the views from the decked area while you soak in the sunken hot tub. Yes, it’s not hard to see that the latest refurb was clearly planned during lockdown, but it’s a welcome touch of escapism nonetheless.

The detached two-storey coach house, reached via a paved pathway, is a versatile building with a garage, workshop, store rooms, office spaces, shower room and kitchen area.

Dashwood House is currently on the market via Hayman-Joyce for £1,750,000 — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.