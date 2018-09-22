Six stunning Cotswolds houses, perfect for every type of outdoor enthusiast

Whether you're a keen cyclist, swimmer or rider, the Cotswolds has the perfect property for any active lifestyle.

In two acres of private land within the 500-acre Lower Mill estate, this glorious barn conversion is located right next to a 70-acre lagoon.

With four bedrooms and light-filled reception rooms, it’s a good place to relax after a long day out on the water.

For sale with Knight Frank and Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details about this property.

This charming Cotswold-stone country house offers extensive accommodation, including four bedroom suites and four reception rooms, in the central Cotswold village of Cold Aston

The neighbouring Cold Aston estate offers challenging partridges from September onwards and pheasants from the end of October.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details about this property.

This elegant former rectory sits in the sought-after village of Todenham, just three miles north east of cycling hub Moreton-in-Marsh.

It fuses classic architecture with modern bells and whistles.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Valley Farm is in a small valley that runs north to south, with the infant River Frome forming its eastern boundary

A mile from the village of Edgeworth, the house has been completely refurbished and offers an equestrian-minded buyer fantastic potential, with a stableyard, all-weather manège and pastures.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

This former hunting lodge on the edge of Swinbrook has been beautifully modernised and extended.

Outside, there’s a tennis court, pool and party barn and the River Windrush is on the doorstep.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Perfect for the Cotswolds lifestyle: Carpenters Cottage, Sandford St Martin – £600,000

This two-bedroom chocolate-box cottage has charming period features, including exposed beams and an open fireplace, plus a magnificent stone spiral staircase.

Just a hop and a skip from Soho Farmhouse, Sandford St Martin is one of the most sought-after villages.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.