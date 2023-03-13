Country charm, village atmosphere and city delights at this irresistible Edwardian house near Richmond

There’s a lot going for Mayleigh house: from its sought-after Petersham village location, to the amazing garden and divine interiors – this is the ultimate London abode.

Mayleigh House may have Edwardian origins, but, inside, the house is a luxurious and modern family home in the sought-after area of Petersham, close to Richmond Park and the Thames.

The red-bricked property is currently on the market via Savills with a guide price of £5 million, and offers any lucky future buyers a calming sanctuary just nine miles from central London.

The property offers seven bedrooms and some 4,000sq ft of living space, and boasts a bespoke Mark Wilkinson kitchen (with Aga), electronic blinds, double-glazed and soundproofed windows, a Savant audio system, Lutron lighting system, EV charging point and a temperature-controlled wine store.

The wine cellar is — without risking sounding too over the top — spectacular. Measuring almost half the footprint of the open plan kitchen/dining room, this is more of a wine haven.

On the ground floor, the aforementioned open plan kitchen/dining room benefits from floor to ceiling bi-fold doors that completely open up onto the raised patio terrace in the garden.

With an outdoor pizza oven and plenty of space to entertain, this really feels like an extension of the internal space and makes summer entertaining a no-brainer.

Such modern luxury is elegantly housed in the Edwardian exterior and is merely a mile away from Richmond town centre.

The house is located in the heart of Petersham village, on a scenic stretch of the River Thames at the foot of the hill which leads up to Richmond Park. The village is perhaps most well-known for its bucolic setting and the renowned Petersham Nurseries.

A one-mile riverside walk leads you to the charming shops and restaurants in Richmond, as well as a train station that runs a direct service to London Waterloo as well as District Line tube services to Stratford.

Mayleigh House is currently on the market via Savills with a guide price of £5 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.