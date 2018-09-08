Four period country houses which are actually brand new

Make a fresh start with these star new builds and developments in the English countryside.

Devisdale House, a pristine Arts-and-Crafts villa that dates back to 1880, has been completely remodelled by award-winning developer Huntsmere.

In the sought-after village of Bowdon, the fortunes of which took off in the mid 19th century as a pretty, countryside spot for Manchester commuters, there are five en-suite bedrooms plus a pool, spa, sauna, gym, games room and pool terrace. Manchester airport is only 15 minutes away.

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.

Double-height vaulted ceilings and a flurry of glazed doors and windows ensure that enormous Langley Wood House (11,000sq ft) is always filled with light. Built two years ago just outside the village of Fulmer – the name comes from Old English for ‘lake frequented by birds’ – it has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and an impressive, triple-aspect 42ft by 31ft drawing room.

The 4¾ acres of grounds include terraces, lawns and a Julian Christian lodge for outdoor entertaining. Planning permission has been granted for pool and garage complexes.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details about this property.

White and elegantly Georgian in style, Birch Copse, set in 32 acres of mature parkland only three miles from Oxford city centre, in Boars Hill, has six bedrooms and airy proportions.

Outside, there’s a tennis court, and the house has views of Matthew Arnold’s ‘dreaming spires’. The property also benefits from the mixed-use rates for Stamp Duty.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

In local Doddington stone with lawns that slope down to a stream and views to the Cheviot Hills, The Pastures has five bedrooms, a billiard room, inglenook fireplaces, beamed ceilings and a mahogany staircase.

A bridge leads across the stream to a fenced paddock and a half-acre plot with planning permission for a three- to five-bedroom house is available separately.

For sale with Finest Properties. See more pictures and details about this property.