Country Life’s best property stories of 2018: Castles, cottages and pocket-sized perfection

Every week we feature dozens of the finest and most beautiful properties to come to the market in Britain – and beyond. Here are the ones which proved most popular in 2018.

Cute as buttons, cheap as chips.

Rumours swirled for months that HRH Prince Harry and his new bride would set up home in this fabulous place – a house which was also used in the BBC’s famous adaptation of ‘Pride and Prejudice’ featuring Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle.

This incredible place – one of the biggest renovation opportunities of the year – now has a new owner whose work is cut out for them.

A ‘genial, pleasantly rambling family house’ which has our absolute favourite bathtub of the year.

There are literally thousands of places where you can live outside of London but still get to the city inside an hour – between this article and our superb guide to the 50 best places to live near London you’ll have all the info you could need for making the move out of town.

This glorious home was built by the Mostyn family – specifically the 7th Baronet – between 1825 and 1829, to a design which largely ignored the late-Georgian fashions and instead created something closer to a Jacobean castle.

Caverswall Castle’s history stretches back almost 750 years – something which its present owner makes the absolute most of.

The French property market still has bargains which are almost impossible to believe by British standards, as we showed in this piece.

Unspoilt Lamorna Cove at West Penwith, five miles from Penzance, is one of the last remaining bays in Cornwall that remains in private hands.

For £695,000 you could buy a respectably sized cottage in Berkshire, you might get a one bedroom flat in London’s zone two, or you could purchase a spectacular 18th century castle on the Island of Mull, with 10 bedrooms and stunning ocean views.

