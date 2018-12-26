Country Life’s best property stories of 2018: Castles, cottages and pocket-sized perfection

Every week we feature dozens of the finest and most beautiful properties to come to the market in Britain – and beyond. Here are the ones which proved most popular in 2018.
Four perfect, pocket-sized character properties from just £275,000
Cute as buttons, cheap as chips.
The Cotswolds manor house rumoured to be Prince Harry and Meghan’s new home
Rumours swirled for months that HRH Prince Harry and his new bride would set up home in this fabulous place – a house which was also used in the BBC’s famous adaptation of ‘Pride and Prejudice’ featuring Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle.
A 20-bedroom castle for sale at just £500,000 – but with a huge amount of work to do
This incredible place – one of the biggest renovation opportunities of the year – now has a new owner whose work is cut out for them.
‘One of the most beautiful houses in Gloucestershire’ is for sale, the place where Waugh wrote Brideshead Revisited
A ‘genial, pleasantly rambling family house’ which has our absolute favourite bathtub of the year.
45 great places to live within an hour of London
There are literally thousands of places where you can live outside of London but still get to the city inside an hour – between this article and our superb guide to the 50 best places to live near London you’ll have all the info you could need for making the move out of town.
The ‘Welsh Downton Abbey’ is about to be auctioned off for a song
This glorious home was built by the Mostyn family – specifically the 7th Baronet – between 1825 and 1829, to a design which largely ignored the late-Georgian fashions and instead created something closer to a Jacobean castle.
A fantasy castle for sale near the Peak District complete with moat, dungeon and suits of armour
Caverswall Castle’s history stretches back almost 750 years – something which its present owner makes the absolute most of.
19 magnificent French houses, including a château for under £500,000
The French property market still has bargains which are almost impossible to believe by British standards, as we showed in this piece.
An entire cove for sale, including the ‘most-photographed house in Cornwall’
Unspoilt Lamorna Cove at West Penwith, five miles from Penzance, is one of the last remaining bays in Cornwall that remains in private hands.
A magnificent beachfront Scottish castle with 28 acres of wonderful woodland– all for less than a small country cottage
For £695,000 you could buy a respectably sized cottage in Berkshire, you might get a one bedroom flat in London’s zone two, or you could purchase a spectacular 18th century castle on the Island of Mull, with 10 bedrooms and stunning ocean views.
A winter weekend in Cornwall by train: No crowds, no cars, just blissful peace and beauty
Cornwall is even more beautiful without the summer crowds, says Kate Green, and you don't even need to drive to…
A magnificent house on its own headland at The Lizard, the balmiest place in Britain
Polbream is for sale for the first time in a generation – Penny Churchill takes a look at this delightful Cornish…
Six of Wales’s finest homes, from a Cardiff mansion to an entire headland of Anglesey (complete with working lighthouse)
In honour of St David's Day, we take a look at some of the finest properties currently for sale across…
A beautiful home on its own peninsula near Dartmouth, complete with helipad and glasshouse
Woods House occupies one of the finest positions on the River Dart.
Exquisitely private waterfront property in South Devon with a guest cottage, tennis court and private jetty
Gurrow Point sits on its own peninsula on the banks of the Dart, with 8000sq ft of elegant living space…