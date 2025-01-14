Dawn Chorus: The second-happiest place to live in Britain is a complete bargain, where a dream farmhouse with stables goes for £600k

This morning's Dawn Chorus looks at the surprise findings of some recent research, a magnificent new display and shares the Quiz of the Day.

A happy coincidence

The various surveys and analyses which tell you which are the best places to live, have the prettiest houses or the best waterfront property aren’t always — it has to be said — massively useful for those with limited budgets. Which is to say, almost everybody. After all, towns like Richmond-upon-Thames and Harrogate are gorgeous — but enormously expensive by pretty much any measure.

So it’s something of a nice surprise to spot recent research by estate agency network eXp UK which looked at the happiest places in Britain, but cross-checked the data with average house prices.

And it threw up some interesting data. Top of the happiness list (based on the government’s Office of National Statistics figures looking at local districts) put North Kesteven at the top. This East Midlands area, not far from Lincoln, recorded a happiness score of 8.09; for comparison, bottom of the happiness table was Adur, in West Sussex, covering the area between Worthing and Brighton, with just 6.16.

The good bit for people keen on Kesteven? Houses in the district are 12% cheaper than the national average, coming in at £257,199.

Even better news for those seeking a bargain, however, is that second on the list comes the Lancashire district of Pendle, scoring 8.06 for happiness, but with an average house price of just £146,516.

That’s literally half the national average, and having had a look we can confirm that bargains are to be had. This 20-acre farm costs just £625,000, for example (though the farmhouse needs a complete refurb), while we also found an impressive cottage for just over £400k, homes at under several homes at under £100,000, and — our favourite of the lot — this equestrian property bursting with character and charm, with 2.5 ares included and more space available as an add-0n, all for £600,000 via Anthony Dawson.

Quiz of the Day

1) The surname ‘Fuller’ once described someone who worked with which material?

2) Which word beginning with S can refer to an article of clothing, a cut of meat and part of a saddle?

3) Which two butterfly species are often referred to as ‘cabbage whites’?

4) The Native American Amonute, who was also known as Matoaka and became Rebecca Rolfe after marriage, is better known by what name?

5) Which commonly used word is a contraction of ‘God be with you’?

Ice and fire

If you don’t follow @countrylifemagazine on Instagram, you might have missed this magnificent picture we shared at the weekend. And if you do, and did see it… well, Chris Gorman’s pic is so glorious we’re fairly sure you won’t mind seeing it again.

Winter sun in Greenwich

The Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich is already beautiful enough to be a UNESCO World Heritage Site. But winter can take the edge off even the most wonderful buildings, so it’s great to see them bringing light and wonder to the majestic Painted Hall thanks to Luke Jerram’s new installation, Helios, which promises a dazzling ‘winter sun’ escape in the cold months. Book a visit here.

The village of the Supercar

There are well-heeled villages across the land where supercars are so prevalent it’s ‘like living in an episode of Top Gear‘. Anna White found out more.

