One hidden mermaid pool, one tide-defying tractor, one literature-inspiring Art Deco hotel and 21 acres of rugged landscape make the sale of Burgh Island island an opportunity not to miss.

Regarded as one of the finest examples of Art Deco design in Europe, Devon’s Burgh Island Hotel has recently hit the market with Knight Frank at a guide price of £15 million.

As well as inspiring two Agatha Christie novels, Evil Under the Sun and And Then There Were None, the property is rumoured to have hosted a meeting between Winston Churchill and Dwight Eisenhower before D-Day and even playing host to Wallis Simpson and the Duke of Windsor and the Beatles.

Accessible by foot or car at low tide, or by a unique sea tractor at high tide (as seen in the ITV adaptation of Evil Under the Sun, starring David Suchet, which was filmed at the island), the property features 25 rooms, spa facilities, helipad and tennis court. Originally built in 1929, the property was restored in the 1990s.

It is rare for a hotel of such character and heritage to come to the open market,’ says Knight Frank’s Matthew Smith, partner in the hotel agency team.

‘Burgh Island Hotel is a spectacular example of Art Deco architecture, it’s steeped in amazing history and provides guests with a sophisticated and distinctive experience.

In recent years, the buildings have received considerable investment and operates as a thriving business that generated in excess of £6 million turnover in its most recent financial year.’

Also included in the sale is the almost 700-year-old Pilchard Inn pub, which is arguably one of the most charming coastal pubs in the South West. Pop into any local art gallery and you’re sure to find an homage to this beach-fronted, private island local that is steeped in history and charm.

Situated opposite Bigbury-on-Sea, Burgh Island has its own ‘natural micro-environment’ with a variety of sea birds, dolphins and porpoises often spotted from its rocky crags. The sandy tidal beach is perfect for sea swims, paddle boarding and neighbouring Bantham is one of the best surfing beaches along this stretch of coast. The South West Coast Path also runs adjacent to the island.

Although the island feels remote once you’re there, access to Totnes train station (which runs direct to London Paddington) is about a 45 minute drive away. Exeter Airport is also accessible, as are good road networks with the M5 and A38 linking to Cornwall, Bristol and beyond.

Burgh Island is steeped in English history, has inspired the pages of literature and occupies one of the most unique and beautiful positions along the country’s coastline. It’s not often such a remarkable opportunity comes to market, and it’s one that we will watch on with interest and — let’s be honest — pangs of jealously.

Burgh Island is currently on the market via Knight Frank with a guide price of £15 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.