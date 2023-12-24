Eight beautiful homes with incredible chimneys and fireplaces to make a perfect welcome for Father Christmas

Spare a thought for Father Christmas on 24 December, surely the busiest day of the year for him. So we’ve given him a helping hand and picked out eight of the best places with chimneys to come down.





Where better for Father Christmas to land than perhaps the most famous chimneys in Britain at Battersea Power Station? Best of all, instead of climbing down, Santa can take Lift 109, the new chimney lift experience, to give himself a bit of a breather.

The only hitch is that the chimneys don’t actually feed in to any of the homes — like this £1.48m, two-bedroom apartment — but still, what a way to arrive.

If Father Christmas has forgotten a few bits he can even do some shopping inside the Grade II*-listed building and along the new high street, Electric Boulevard.

And if he needs a pick-me-up, the area is smattered with eateries and bars.

Homes at Battersea Power Station for sale with various estate agents.

Father Christmas is completely spoilt by the stunning fireplaces this historic 15th century manor house, described by Sir Nikolaus Pevsner as ‘the most refined and most sophisticated timber framed mansion in England’.

He’ll need to keep his nerve, though: instead of emerging from the soot to find a tree, Santa might get a fright when he pops out of the fireplace and comes face-to-face with the spectacular collection of arms and armour in the Great Hall. He might instead prefer to aim for the equally ornate and historic fireplace in what must be the grandes billiard room in Britain.

With its 17th century panelling, stained glass windows and herringbone pattern brickwork, Ockwells Manor oozes period charm.

And this eight-bedroom house has some modern flourishes too: if Rudolph and friends get tired, and need a break, Father Christmas could always hitch a ride in the helicopter that’s parked here.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

Father Christmas can take his pick from a range of stone fireplaces at this magnificent Grade I-listed manor house on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales.

The fireplace in the dining room looks particularly spacious and has an inset engraved stone above with the initials J N A and Amicus Certus beneath a coat of arms.

One of the bolection-moulded fireplaces could also be a good shout.

Lawkland Hall is part of a fabulous 545-acre country estate so plenty of space for the reindeer to let off steam while the man in red is hanging up stockings in the nine bedrooms.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Now here’s a great spot for Father Christmas to enjoy a whisky and a mince pie. It looks like there might be a ledge or seat tucked discreetly into the side of the inglenook fireplace for him to rest — or he may prefer one of those comfy chairs.

He could even tickle the ivories (quietly) in the corner of the sitting room.

Either way, Father Christmas is sure to get a warm welcome at this cosy Grade II listed village home.

For sale with Hamptons. See more pictures and details for this property.

Father Christmas knows a thing or two about chimneys so we’re sure he’ll appreciate the octagonal chimney stacks at Westwood Park.

With nine bedrooms though, Father Christmas has got his work cut out at this beautiful Tudor manor house. Luckily there’s no shortage of very large fireplaces — many of carved oak.

That statement oak staircase and galleried landing look like they have the potential to creak. Let’s hope Father Christmas is light on his feet.

For sale with Jackson-Stops and Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

This charming Grade II-listed country house has several different fireplace styles. So which one will be Father Christmas’s favourite?

The inglenook fireplace, with stacked clay tiles, herringbone brickwork, and sturdy oak beam in the sitting room? The medieval stone fireplace with moulded oak mantel and surround in the dining room? Or one of the feature fireplaces in the bedrooms?

With the property’s extensive paddocks and grounds, the selling agent reckons it could ‘quite possibly accommodate a wine enthusiast’s dream of wishing to start their own bespoke vineyard’. Father Christmas might want to check on progress in years to come.

For sale with Neville & Neville. See more pictures and details for this property.

This Grade II*-listed country house is quite something, from the decorative friezes and stone mullion windows, to the first floor chapel and Jacobean staircase.

There’s a real risk that Father Christmas will be too distracted by the magnificent period features at Barrow Court to deliver his presents.

With a house of this calibre, it’s no surprise that there’s some fabulous fireplaces. Father Christmas could definitely make an entrance popping out of the Corinthian pillar fireplace in the Great Hall, complete with Henry Gibbs coat of arms above.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Just over the river from Battersea, there’s another power station that Father Christmas might find hard to refuse.

Lots Road Power Station was built in 1904 with four towering chimneys. At 275 feet high, they were the tallest in Europe when erected.

The power station is now being transformed into a collection of high-end flats, known as Powerhouse. It forms part of the Chelsea Waterfront development, where facilities include restaurants, shops, bars and a wellness centre. Not sure Santa will have time for a quick dip while he’s making his rounds, but it’s hard to imagine a better spot for a bit of pampering if he can spare a few minutes.

For sale with Knight Frank and Savills. See more pictures and details for this development.