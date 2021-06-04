Eight of the best houses with lifestyle businesses attached up for sale across Britain

If you're looking to quit the rat race and start a new life in the country, then buying a house with a business attached can be a hugely attractive way of making it work.

Moving to the country is rarely as simple as just picking your choice of one of the best country houses for sale. You’ll need to think about location — even choosing where to live in the Cotswolds, for example, can be a minefield. And you’ll need to be aware that the day to day differences in country life can be huge.

There’s also another question: what will you do with your days? Our list of tips about what you need to know before moving to the country will help, but most of us will still need to think about gainful employment. If your career lets you work from home, then all well and good. But some are making the switch precisely because they need to get out of a soul-destroying job, and for those people buying a house with a business attached makes perfect sense.

It might be a B&B — hard work, but hugely rewarding for the naturally sociable — or farming or kennels or a cattery or a tea room, or any one of a range of different options. Here is our pick of some of the most interesting options on the market today.

We can’t think of a more idyllic location- this picturesque estate is tucked away in the Snowdonia National Park and just a short walk from the coast.

The main property dates back to the 13th century, but has been tastefully rennovated and keeps many of its original features. Also within the estate are three self-catering holiday cottages, each with their own character and finished to the same high standard as the main house.

The current owners have run the estate as a successful lifestyle business, both through holiday accomodation and as a wedding venue.

This coastal mansion in North Yorkshire has undergone a £1million refurbishment and is one of Yorkshire’s top award-winning hotels.

Situated at the head of Filey Bay right on the beach, the 12 bed property enjoys panoramic sea views and also operates as a restaurant during the day.

The property was built in 1840 as a private residence, and there is further opportunity for development within the site.

This superb former shooting lodge is set within 18 acres of meadow, woodland and loch edge, which, for the past 18 years, has been running as a successful, award winning hotel.

Believed to date back to the 1700’s and thought to be one of the oldest stone houses in Scotland, Killcamb lodge has been renovated to an excellent standard, whilst still retaining many of its period features, including open fire places and timber clad walls and ceilings.

The beautifully situated property provides numerous options for the buyer, either as a private house or running it as a hotel.

This charming five-bedroom period farmhouse is nestled in the middle of North Devon countryside.

It includes just over 14.5 acres of land, a two-bedroom annexe plus five additional holiday cottages.

Also within the grounds are a heated swimming pool, a children’s play area and a well-equipped games room.

Located just off Route 500, right on the shores of Loch Shin, is this three-star highland hotel.

The sale of this spectacularly positioned eight bed hotel also includes fishing rights on three lochs, plus five fishing boats-perfect for guests wanting to catch their own dinner.

In addition to the hotel accommodation are also two attic bedrooms and shower room for staff, plus a generously-sized owners accomodation- should you ever be able to peel yourself away from the lochs.

Situated in the coastal town of Newport is this well-known hardware and homeware retail store.

The business has been operating for over 100 years and thrives during the busy summer season.

The accommodation is located above the shop and features three double bedrooms, plus a smaller room, one bathroom and an open-plan kitchen living area in the converted attic.

Located just outside the Peak District National Park near the spa town of Buxton Water is Staden Grange. Once a farm dwelling, it now runs a number of lifestyle businesses, including a petting farm.

Also within the six acre grounds is a cafe, a campsite — which offers camping and glamping options — and the main property, which provides guest house accommodation.

Complete with its own private woodlands and stunning views across the Peak District, this is a unique opportunity to run a multi-faceted business. And also to own lots of small, fluffy animals…

Set in 15 acres of rolling North Devon countryside is Smythen Farm cottages, a fantastic opportunity to not only live in a beautiful corner of the UK, but work in it too.

The main property is a farmhouse composed of four bedrooms that has been remodelled to an exceptionally high standard. Also within the grounds are nine holiday cottages, offering different levels of accommodation.

The popular cottages all have access to the indoor, heated swimming pool, children’s pool, hot tub, sauna, outdoor play area and a games room.

