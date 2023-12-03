Eight superb homes for sale across Britain, as seen in Country Life

A breathtaking clifftop home in Cornwall and a delightful thatched house in Norfolk are among the latest homes to come to the market via Country Life in the past week.

An exquisite and stunning country residence bordering Scratchwood forest and Mill Hill Golf Course and only 10 miles from Central London.

Inside it has an almost futuristic, show-home feel, innovative and bespoke, with high ceilings and extensive proportions. The property provides a truly impressive entertaining and family residence with outstanding leisure facilities.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Sweeping views over the Capability Brown designed parkland of Fawsley Hall are among the joys of Knightley Lodge, near Daventry.

This four-bedroom house with a couple of acres of gardens is just 30 years old, but is still full of character.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

Three-storey thatched homes full of character are rare finds, and this picture-perfect über-cottage in Horning is a great example of how good they can be.

Five bedrooms and almost 14 acres that include 500m of river frontage are part of the offering in a house that is spacious and charming in equal measure.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Halton Quay is a charming semi-detached, stone-built house, which was originally two cottages and later converted to form one spacious house.

There are exquisite views over the River from the principal rooms, and a lovely outlook over the gardens to the rear.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

If you need a lot of space there are 17 bedrooms — yes, seventeen — at this property in the Fife countryside between St Andrews and the Tay Bridge.

The Arts-and-Crafts-style main house — which has been gloriously restored within — is a pretty and charming home, while there are also six high-end self-catering properties included in the sale, with a total of 14 en-suite letting bedrooms

between them.

For sale with Rettie. See more pictures and details for this property.

A house with a private beach in Cornwall? There’s sure to be intense competition for this fabulous cliff-top house just outside Torpoint.

There’s a distinctly Mediterranean feel to the fixtures and fittings, while the property includes both a main five-bed home and a two-bedroom cottage.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

Millwrights is approached via a secure gated entrance and driveway offering ample guest parking in the heart of Bray.

The welcoming entrance hall gives access to all of the principal reception rooms, while a beautiful kitchen/breakfast room with a central island leads into the sitting room with bi-folding doors onto the gardens to the rear.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A rare opportunity to purchasea charming period property that’s tucked away, yet has fabulous far-reaching views and is within a few minutes walk of the city centre.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.