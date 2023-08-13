Eight truly incredible houses for sale from £470k to £9 million, as seen in Country Life

The 'world's most famous windmill' is among the gems on the market via Country Life this week.

A classic grade II listed Late Georgian country house in a peaceful and secluded location.

The Court is well laid out with the accommodation arranged over three floors. It is light and very spacious with extremely well-proportioned rooms throughout. There are grand fireplaces, decorative cornicing and large sash windows.

An 18th century farmhouse set in four acres of beautiful grounds that include pool, ponds and — quite wonderfully — a Japanese tea house.

There are five bedrooms, five reception rooms and a true countryside feel, yet Aylesbury is close by and London is a simple trip.

A wonderful Grade II listed property, with a detached one bedroom oast house and lovely mature gardens and grounds of 2.55 acres, in a rural location on the edge of the popular village of Mayfield.

Arguably ‘the most famous windmill in the world’ say Savills of the Ibstone landmark used in the filming of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. It’s also more than likely the most expensive, but that’s the price of an amazing place in an amazing location.

A striking 1,485 sqft two bedroom house conversion within the former stable block at Whitehill Country Estate.

The sensitive restoration and redevelopment of the former stable block at Whitehill Country Estate has created eight completely unique one-and two-bedroom properties.

A magnificent country house that’s been used for many years as office space. Is the time right for a buyer to turn it back?

An unrivalled opportunity to acquire one of the largest and most prestigious properties on the South Coast with direct beach access and panoramic sea views

The landscaped grounds benefit from a wealth of mature planting, which provides complete seclusion and is ideal for al fresco living and entertaining.

A wonderful opportunity to purchase a Grade II listed former Mill House and separate cottage, together with a mile and a quarter of fishing on the River Dever

Bransbury Mill has one and a quarter miles of prime chalk stream fly fishing on the River Dever, one of the main tributaries of the world famous River Test.

