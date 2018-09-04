An estate full of mountains, lakes and rivers where Robert the Bruce once fled his enemies

The Glenlochay estate in Perthshire contains thousands of acres of unspoilt Highland countryside, a handsome farmhouse and three of the most idyllic, remote cottages imaginable.

Deep in the heart of Perthshire and surrounded by the sort of Highland scenery that brings photographers out in goosebumps, Glenlochay is an incredibly special Scottish estate which is looking for a new owner.

Situated eight miles west of the village of Killin, and roughly an hour by car from either Perth or Stirling, it’s a 12,816-acre estate – on the market via Galbraith at £4.2 million – which fulfils every fantasy of Scottish life imaginable.

There are mountains and lakes, over a thousand acres of forest through which deer roam, and rivers along which salmon make their way each year.

There’s even a link to Robert the Bruce: one of Scotland’s great folk heroes took refuge in these woods after his defeat at the Battle of Methven in 1306, a couple of years before the victory against the MacDougalls which effectively cemented his position as ruler of Scotland.

Within the estate are several properties, the principal of which is the two-bedroom farmhouse with an annexe attached – though the annexe has fallen into a state of disrepair and needs a substantial amount of work done.

There are also three cottages, one of which, West Kenknock Cottage, is currently occupied, while the semi-detached Badour Cottages have both been empty for a while. There is great scope to improve both, and make the most of their quiet and peaceful setting at the foot of the Allt Badour burn.

Beyond that are a pair of stone-built bothies – one of them, Batavaime Bothy (below), was once the home of Gaelic poet Duncan Ban MacIntyre, who composed his famous Song to Coire a Cheathaith while living here.

The estate is about far more than the landscape homes within it, however: it’s true working farm with almost 2,500 sheep and several dozen cattle grazing across the estate. The woodland is also a going concern, much of it planted between 2011 and 2015 under a grant scheme which will provide income until 2030, should the new owner wish to take on the management.

Another opportunity to make the estate pay for itself will derive from the deer stalking and fishing – for both salmon and trout – while there’s also grouse shooting and even potential for a hydro-electric plant which could generate an estimate 250kw.

The Glenlochay Estate is for sale via Galbraith at offers over £4,200,000 – see more pictures and details.