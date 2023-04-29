‘Everyone who visits falls in love’ with this divine Georgian house on the banks of a mill pond in Surrey

With an idyllic waterside setting and refined architecture, Mill House, in the Surrey village of Betchworth, is an exciting prospect for buyers. James Fisher takes a look.

As well as being home to the medieval church that was made famous in the first scene of Four Weddings and a Funeral, Betchworth is also the location for the divine Mill House, a five-bedroom family home on the banks of a mill pond.

The refined family home arrives to the market via Fine & Country for £1.6 million.

This Georgian property operated as a flour mill until the 1920s, and offers a blend of history with modern design. Inside, the Grade II-listed property has been recently refurbished to a high standard, but has kept many original features, providing the best of both worlds, and, outside, the magic from both the pond and the brook provide great spaces for entertaining or relaxing.

The current owners have extended the garden by purchasing the orchard on the opposite side of the stream and the property also benefits from a ground-source heat pump.

Mill House is well situated between the market towns of Reigate and Dorking, both of which have a great selection of high street shops and Steven Drake’s Michelin-Star restaurant, Sorrel, in Dorking.

There are also a number of other excellent restaurants, five pubs within walking distance from the house and Denbies Wine Estate just a short drive away.

For weekend pursuits, there’s Reigate Golf Course and nearby Buckland Park for open water swimming, paddleboarding and various watersports.

Speaking of their time at Mill Pond, the vendors note ‘everyone who visits our home falls in love with it and we will really miss it, but our family are grown up and it is time for another family to delight in the magic.’

Mill House is currently on the market via Fine & Country for £1.6 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.