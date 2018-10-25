Extravagant, nine bedroom family home, just a stone’s throw from central London

Deepdene is a peaceful, palatial countryside dwelling within easy each of all the amenities London has to offer.

A mere mile from the centre of Barnet, Deepdene surprisingly manages to retain all the peace of the countryside. On sale through Godfrey & Barr and Strutt & Parker and at a guide price of £5.5 million, this stunning country house stretches across upwards of 9000 square feet, over four floors of beautifully decorated rooms.

The ‘extravagant’ house contains nine bedrooms; the master comes with two dressing rooms, an en-suite and an attached sitting area and five of the remaining bedrooms boast their own bathrooms.

All seven of the generously sized reception rooms are flooded with natural light from the large windows that grace the side of the house.

The open-plan ground floor only serves to increase the already vast perceived size of the rooms, stretching elegantly from the kitchen, through a family room, sitting room, drawing room and ending with the dining room.

The kitchen is well-appointed with granite work surfaces and french doors leading onto a balcony which looks out over the garden.

The focal point of the house sits in the far southwest corner; a magnificent sweeping staircase that descends to an enormous 68ft garden room.

Past the multiple sets of double doors leading outside, the property’s south-facing landscaped garden features a large terrace and an expanse of pristine lawn.

The lower ground floor also boasts a expansive game room, complete with a pool table and its own full-size bar.

A Grecian gazebo and fountain complete the rear garden, which looks out on far-reaching views towards London.

The carriage driveway is protected by security gates and set back from the road, giving the owner the sense of privacy and detachment which is so hard to come by with this sort of vicinity to the city.

On sale through Strutt & Parker and Godfrey and Barr at a guide price of £5.5 million, click here for more pictures and information.