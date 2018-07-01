Feeling brave? Six beautiful fixer-uppers with extraordinary potential

A serious amount of work will be needed on any of these places – but it'll all be worth it in the end.

Redding Farm Steading stands in a panoramic spot on the 600-acre grounds of Rowallan Castle, close to Glasgow, which is also home to a Colin Montgomerie-designed golf course. Little remains of the former farm beyond some stone gables and walls, providing the perfect canvas on which to design a magnificent new house.

Planning consent was originally granted in 2008 to create six properties, but there’s scope to change this. The steading comes with about four acres of grounds, which afford long views across the golf course and the surrounding countryside to the Firth of Clyde and the Isle of Arran.

Entering South Foreland House is like stepping into a time warp. Built in the 1920s in Mediterranean style, the villa has beautifully preserved Art Deco interiors, complete with magnificent panelling, stained-glass windows and original lights. Each corner has interesting details, from the trompe l’oeil blockwork in the hallway to the velvet handrail on the staircase and the sea-life panels above the bathtub in the mosaic-tiled master bathroom.

‘It’s a truly magical place – you can be in the garden watching the Spitfires dance in the sky, listen to the seagulls sing and admire the Channel views to France in the distance,’ says the current owner. South Foreland House now requires thoughtful restoration.

Not one for the faint of heart, the Tithe Barn near the village of Horton needs everything – everything – done to it.

Well, that’s not quite true: planning permission is in place, at least, confirming that the new owner can go ahead and create two fine Somerset dwellings here.

Built in 1722, Grade II*-listed Dougill Hall, close to Summerbridge, on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales, is a magnificent example of 18th-century architecture and the interiors preserve many original features, including wooden panelling in the drawing room and master bedroom and a decorated cross-beam in the sitting room.

Much of the plumbing, drainage and electrical work has already been carried out, but the 4,900sq ft house, which perches on a slope looking onto surrounding countryside, requires full internal renovation. Dougill Hall comes with a one-bedroom cottage annexe and beautiful formal gardens.

Rumleigh House is a substantial Grade II-listed property that has been in the same family ownership since 1929, and now needs some serious TLC.

The main house is currently split into three apartments, but it could easily be turned back into a seven-bedroom house – there’s also a separate three-bedroom cottage plus six acres of land.

A quartet of barns for sale in the charming village of Denver, near Downham Market.

Full residential planning permission is in place to convert the barns and surroudning into two dwellings complete with outbuildings and good-sized gardens.

