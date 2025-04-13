Five beautiful homes, from a barn conversion to an island treasure, as seen in Country Life
Our pick of the best homes to come to the market via Country Life in recent days include a wonderful thatched home in Devon and a charming red-brick house with gardens that run down to the water's edge.
This barn conversion mixes rustic charm with cutting edge architecture and engineering, with glass walls that really bring the outside and inside together.
The result is a home that's both cosy and slick, impressive and comfortable — not an easy balance to achieve.
For sale with Fine & Country. See more pictures and details for this property.
A modern country house with six bedrooms and an acre of gardens.
It's immaculate, spacious and has open views of local countryside.
For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.
Just a minute's stroll from the centre of Thame, this new development — The Crescent — promises a fine blend of old and new.
Award winning architects Yiangou created the design, while the surrounding parkland provides charming surroundings.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.
On the south-east corner of Angelsey, this grand home is set in grounds whch run down to the water's edge.
There is a huge amount of period charm, five bedrooms, a tennis court, swimming pool and a croquet lawn, while the historic town of Beaumaris is nearby.
For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.
Set at the end of its own private drive and surrounded by delightful gardens, this picture-perfect farmhouse has a history going back centuries.
What's on offer is extensive: 30 acres and 13,000sq ft in total across the main house, party barn and several cottages.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.
-
-
Shark tanks, crocodile lagoons, laser defences, and a subterranean shooting gallery — nothing is impossible when making the ultimate garage
To collectors, cars are more than just transport — they are works of art. And the buildings used to store them are starting to resemble galleries.
By Adam Hay-Nicholls Published
-
Arthur Parkinson: I am a cleaner, security guard and matron to my happy hens
In his first regular chicken-keeping column for ‘Country Life’, Arthur Parkinson introduces his brood and touches on the importance of good housekeeping.
By Arthur Parkinson Published
-
The finest interiors in Edinburgh? A seven-bedroom townhouse furnished by Robert Kime comes to market
Situated on one of the New Town's grandest terraces, this four-storey property is a collector's dream.
By James Fisher Published
-
A Grade II*-listed country manor with one of the most beautiful drawing rooms in England
If Old Manor Farm in Somerset is good enough for Pevsner, it's good enough for you.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
An eight-bedroom home in Surrey where an army of robots will look after your lawns
Do not fear the bladed guardians of Monksfield House. They are here to help.
By James Fisher Published
-
A French castle for sale on the banks of the Dordogne? With a swimming pool? Where do we sign?
This chateau in Lalinde is nothing short of a historical delight in the south of France. And it comes fully furnished.
By James Fisher Last updated
-
Sip your morning tea where Churchill once paced, as his former Pimlico home comes up for sale
The five-bedroom flat in Eccleston Square offers ‘historical gravitas and modern comfort’ in a leafy pocket of London.
By Annabel Dixon Published
-
Live a life of Tudor fancy in this five-bedroom London home with links to Cardinal Wolsey and Henry VIII
Fans of Wolf Hall rejoice, as a rare chance to own a Tudor home inside the M25 comes to market.
By James Fisher Published
-
Murder, intrigue and 'the magic of a bygone era' at this eight-bedroom home set in 25 acres of Devon countryside
Upcott Barton is a family home steeped in history and comes with more than 5,000sq ft of living space.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
The 'best places to live' ranking that lists all 1,447 towns, cities and large villages in England and Wales — who is this year's winner?
Redbourn has been named the best place to live in the country.
By Annabel Dixon Published