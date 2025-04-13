Five beautiful homes, from a barn conversion to an island treasure, as seen in Country Life

Berkshire — £2,500,000

This barn conversion mixes rustic charm with cutting edge architecture and engineering, with glass walls that really bring the outside and inside together.

The result is a home that's both cosy and slick, impressive and comfortable — not an easy balance to achieve.

For sale with Fine & Country. See more pictures and details for this property.

Northamptonshire — £1,750,000

A modern country house with six bedrooms and an acre of gardens.

It's immaculate, spacious and has open views of local countryside.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

Oxfordshire — £1,950,000

Just a minute's stroll from the centre of Thame, this new development — The Crescent — promises a fine blend of old and new.

Award winning architects Yiangou created the design, while the surrounding parkland provides charming surroundings.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

Anglesey — £3,000,000

On the south-east corner of Angelsey, this grand home is set in grounds whch run down to the water's edge.

There is a huge amount of period charm, five bedrooms, a tennis court, swimming pool and a croquet lawn, while the historic town of Beaumaris is nearby.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Devon — £4,000,000

Set at the end of its own private drive and surrounded by delightful gardens, this picture-perfect farmhouse has a history going back centuries.

What's on offer is extensive: 30 acres and 13,000sq ft in total across the main house, party barn and several cottages.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.