Five breathtaking country houses for sale, from a Georgian wonder to the oldest continually inhabited house in England

We take a look at some of the finest homes to come on to the market via Country Life in recent weeks.

Great Tangley Manor is a home that is thought to be the UK’s oldest continuously inhabited house, looking for its latest owners.

10 acres of gardens, an indoor pool, tennis court and over 11,000 sq ft of space — and one of the most impressive ancient homes in open countryside south of Guildford.

For sale with Strutt & Parker.

An amazing location that’s secluded and beautiful, a few miles inland from the coast at Sheringham.

The buildings – as you’ll probably guess from the architecture — are a mix of ages, but nothing here is listed giving great scope (subject to permission) to do wonderful things in this 3.7 acre plot.

For sale with Savills.

What was once a small, stone cottage 192 years ago is now a beautiful and extensive country home in the charming village of Milland, in the rolling hills near Haslemere.

Eight bedrooms (depending on how you arrange things) as well as five reception rooms and a string of outbuildings are on offer here — this is a wonderful piece of property.

For sale with Knight Frank.

Paddocks, stables, barns and more are the main draw of this equestrian property near Stowe, with 70 acres of land and a very large four-bedroom house.

The house itself is relatively modern and could do with some — well, quite a lot of — updating, but the space and the flow is all just what you’d hope for.

For sale with Michael Graham.

A grade II-listed Georgian house just outside the M25 and close to the racing circuit at Brands Hatch.

The hallway alone is a joy which will surely prompt viewings of this effortlessly graceful home.

For sale with Knight Frank.