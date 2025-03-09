Five classic country houses for sale, from an equestrian home to a manor with a wisteria-draped pool, as seen in Country Life
Our pick of some of the best houses to come to the market via Country Life this week includes a house with a beautiful outdoor pool,
A swimming pool surrounded by wisteria is just one of the highlights at this classic Arts-and-Crafts house (also pictured top), where Edwardian charm meets modern amenities.
For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.
Wonderfully unusual, cleverly extended and sensitively restored, this seven-bedroom home near Bury St Edmunds is a real find, and sits in 27 acres of parkland.
There's a lovely mix of old and new, with the kitchen being a particularly striking space.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
A six-bedroom house that offers 'a seamless mix of period features and contemporary finishes' within the '13,000sq ft of bright and airy living space', as Penny Churchill described it in Country Life.
There's a bespoke kitchen, five elegant reception rooms, six main bedrooms and four luxurious bathrooms, plus wonderful sporting facilities — especially for equestrians.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.
Buckinghamshire — £1.75 million
An equestrian property with 12 stables in the yard and two more in an outbuilding, plus tack room and storage room plus almost 15 acres of paddocks — most of which you can see from the wonderful open-plan living space, with its floor-to-ceiling windows.
For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.
Ten bedrooms and almost 8,000 sq ft of space at this elegant and charming country house.
There are stables, wonderful greenhouses and a cinema room, as well as separate coach house and cottage.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.
-
-
1775: The year Britain produced a dazzling generation who changed the world
From Jane Austen to J. M. W Turner, 1775 was a stellar year for Britain's creative industries.
By Matthew Dennison Published
-
The King wants YOU: His Majesty's call-to-arms for under-35s across Britain
The King’s Foundation has launched its ‘35 under 35’ initiative — a UK-wide search for ‘the next generation of exceptional makers and changemakers’ who want to work holistically with Nature.
By Amie Elizabeth White Published
-
A £15m Kensington penthouse with a Mediterranean-style ‘garden in the sky’
Arranged over the fifth and sixth floors of a Victorian mansion block, the immaculate apartment has views that stretch as far as Battersea Power Station.
By Annabel Dixon Published
-
A magnificent, sprawling farmhouse that blends the 16th, 20th and 21st centuries, with double-height music room, a superb pool and a 'Spitfire barn'.
Willards Farm is an incredible home on the Surrey/West Sussex border that offers a 21st take on the ideals of Sir Edwin Lutyens. Penny Churchill reports.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
'We’re still using the garden gates from Far from the Madding Crowd': How homes of all shapes and sizes can become stars of the screen
Renting your house out for filming can be fun, occasionally alarming, a good revenue stream and might even increase its value.
By Annabel Dixon Published
-
The quirky, cosy and characterful cottage that was once home to Spike Milligan and where Paul McCartney is a neighbour
This very wonky living room is somehow only the third most interesting thing about The Cottage in Hog Hill
By James Fisher Published
-
A glorious 17th century home in one of the most exclusive waterside villages in Britain
Orchard House was lucky not to have been sunk beneath the surface of Rutland Water when it was created in the 1970s — but it did, and today this wonderful spot is looking better than ever.
By Toby Keel Last updated
-
A honey-coloured, 300-year-old rectory where every period-house headache has already been solved for you
The Old Rectory is a charming family home that's just undergone an extensive renovation.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
The sleepy village hall that's been transformed into a breathtaking home
The Village Hall in Shotley Bridge is a masterful conversion of a much-loved village amenity.
By James Fisher Published
-
Six wonderful rural homes for sale, as seen in Country Life
Our pick of the best homes to feature in Country Life over the past week includes a grand Sussex estate and a delightful riverside home.
By Toby Keel Published