Five classic country houses for sale, from an equestrian home to a manor with a wisteria-draped pool, as seen in Country Life

Somerset — £2.95 million

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

A swimming pool surrounded by wisteria is just one of the highlights at this classic Arts-and-Crafts house (also pictured top), where Edwardian charm meets modern amenities.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Suffolk — £4.35 million

Wonderfully unusual, cleverly extended and sensitively restored, this seven-bedroom home near Bury St Edmunds is a real find, and sits in 27 acres of parkland.

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

There's a lovely mix of old and new, with the kitchen being a particularly striking space.

(Image credit: Savills)

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

Kent — £9.95 million

A six-bedroom house that offers 'a seamless mix of period features and contemporary finishes' within the '13,000sq ft of bright and airy living space', as Penny Churchill described it in Country Life.

(Image credit: Savills/Knight Frank)

There's a bespoke kitchen, five elegant reception rooms, six main bedrooms and four luxurious bathrooms, plus wonderful sporting facilities — especially for equestrians.

(Image credit: Savills)

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Buckinghamshire — £1.75 million

An equestrian property with 12 stables in the yard and two more in an outbuilding, plus tack room and storage room plus almost 15 acres of paddocks — most of which you can see from the wonderful open-plan living space, with its floor-to-ceiling windows.

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

Somerset — £3.95 million

Ten bedrooms and almost 8,000 sq ft of space at this elegant and charming country house.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

There are stables, wonderful greenhouses and a cinema room, as well as separate coach house and cottage.

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.