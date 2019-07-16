Five country homes with breathtaking sea views, from the top of Scotland all the way to South Cornwall

Stretching from the top of Scotland right down to the tip of Cornwall, these wonderful properties boast some of the finest views in our island kingdom.

An unusual property combining Georgian and Arts-and-Crafts elements in a Domestic Revival style, Grade II-listed Brackenrigg in Deganwy overlooks the Great Orme, the River Conwy estuary and the sea beyond.

The interiors, which are in need of renovation, make the most of the exceptional views, particularly from the main reception rooms and the master bedroom. The gardens span multiple levels and border the ruins of Deganwy Castle.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details about this property.

In the conservation area of Warberry Hill, above the Torquay waterfront, Middle Warberry Court looks out towards the sea, with the master bedroom enjoying particularly fine views.

The four-bedroom house was built in the mid 19th century and has been painstakingly restored over the years, so the interiors have kept many original features, including a magnificent Art Deco bathroom.

The grounds encompass a 120ft-long terrace, a willow pattern-style bridge and a pond.

For sale with John Couch. See more pictures and details about this property.

The beautifully-named Sunswept sits high above the coastal village of Strete, decked in glass and exposed wood to make the most of the property’s stunning views with an optimistically-open terrace on the first floor.

The triple aspect master bedroom makes the most of the stunning views, while the open-plan kitchen and cosy living room are set to welcome a family home after a long day at the beach.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details about this property.

Leading directly down to Falmouth Harbour, this beautiful 6-bedroom house has the location and the bones to be a stunning family home – all it needs now is a loving hand to give it the update it needs to bring it up to speed with modern decorating trends.

The gardens are beautifully stocked and boast a wide terrace to make the most of the lovely views. The kitchen has a funky central island (which the new owners may unfortunately decide to do away with, depending on their taste). Either way, they’ll be getting a wonderful house to call home and a fun project for a year (or two).

For sale with Lillicrap Chilcott. See more pictures and details about this property.

A converted shepherd’s hut, Rientraid has become a cosy family home, with views overlooking Loch a’ Chairn Bhain in the shadows of the magnificent mountain Quinag.

The three-bedroom house sits on a ‘small’ estate, with 82.48 acres of woodland, moorland and grassland (as well as an orchard at the back of the house). Filled with natural light and cleanly decorated, Rientraid is utterly charming and completely in a world of its own.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details about this property.