Five country houses for sale, as seen in Country Life

Our pick of this week's properties takes in two glorious Home Counties houses and a Yorkshire home with an indoor pool
Hampshire — £2.25 million
A Grade II*-listed country house dating back to the 17th century, set within 12 acres of land.
There is light and space, a swimming pool and a stable block among the features.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
Surrey — £4.95 million
Green Place is situated on the edge of the popular, picturesque village of Wonersh, within the Surrey Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
It’s a nine-bedroom house with pool, tennis court and two cottages within the grounds.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.
West Yorkshire — £875,000
A superb semi rural five bedroom detached home near Sowerby Bridge.
It’s a home ideal for families, with plenty of space and a swimming pool.
For sale with Ryder & Dutton via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.
Kent — £1,600,.000
A five-bed family home with breath-taking views, an open bay garage and driveway parking for several cars.
There is more potential as well: further land, stables and large barn with planning permission are separately available.
For sale with Le Grys via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.
Buckinghamshire — £2,220,000
Detached, spacious six-bedroom home, offering flexible family living and entertaining space.
The gardens are enclosed and private, there is a double garage and the house is located just a few minutes from Beaconsfield town centre.
For sale with Houzzhunter via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.
