Five country houses for sale, as seen in Country Life

Our pick of this week's properties takes in two glorious Home Counties houses and a Yorkshire home with an indoor pool

A Grade II*-listed country house dating back to the 17th century, set within 12 acres of land.

There is light and space, a swimming pool and a stable block among the features.

Green Place is situated on the edge of the popular, picturesque village of Wonersh, within the Surrey Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

It’s a nine-bedroom house with pool, tennis court and two cottages within the grounds.

A superb semi rural five bedroom detached home near Sowerby Bridge.

It’s a home ideal for families, with plenty of space and a swimming pool.

A five-bed family home with breath-taking views, an open bay garage and driveway parking for several cars.

There is more potential as well: further land, stables and large barn with planning permission are separately available.

Detached, spacious six-bedroom home, offering flexible family living and entertaining space.

The gardens are enclosed and private, there is a double garage and the house is located just a few minutes from Beaconsfield town centre.

