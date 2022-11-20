Five delightful countryside homes for sale, as seen in Country Life

Our regular look at the best homes to come to the market via Country Life in the past week or so includes a sprawling thatched house in the New Forest and a Jacobean mansion that must be seen.

An eight-bedroom home in Colinton, a fine, leafy suburb with superb schools on the southern edge of the Scottish capital.

There is a wealth of period features — the windows and shutters being a highlight — as well as delightful gardens.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

An early-Victorian house with five bedrooms in the village of St. Ippolyts, near Hitchin.

The roof has been recently re-thatched, there is a gorgeous bespoke kitchen recently installed, and the property comes with a summer house, seven acres, and parking for eight cars.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

There’s a touch of Beverley Hills flair about this house near Newbury, not least thanks to the sweeping staircase which curls down into a cavernous entrance hall area.

It’s a house that has been built with an incredibly high spec: top-end lighting, heating, insulation and media systems have been installed, while there’s a Mark Wilkinson kitchen/utility/breakfast room of 700 sq ft.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

Newhouse is a quite magnificent, Grade I-listed Jacobean mansion built on an usual Y-shape floorplan by William Stockman.

It needs TLC within, but is part of a sprawling estate of 277 acres that includes walled gardens, stables and further properties.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

An eight-bedroom home with views across the Chilterns, set within rolling, leafy grounds.

One of the key attractions is the leisure complex, with a gym and 14m swimming pool.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.