Five delightful countryside homes for sale, as seen in Country Life

Our regular look at the best homes to come to the market via Country Life in the past week or so includes a sprawling thatched house in the New Forest and a Jacobean mansion that must be seen.
Edinburgh — £1,750,000
An eight-bedroom home in Colinton, a fine, leafy suburb with superb schools on the southern edge of the Scottish capital.
There is a wealth of period features — the windows and shutters being a highlight — as well as delightful gardens.
Hertfordshire — £1,800,000
An early-Victorian house with five bedrooms in the village of St. Ippolyts, near Hitchin.
The roof has been recently re-thatched, there is a gorgeous bespoke kitchen recently installed, and the property comes with a summer house, seven acres, and parking for eight cars.
Berkshire — £3,500,000
There’s a touch of Beverley Hills flair about this house near Newbury, not least thanks to the sweeping staircase which curls down into a cavernous entrance hall area.
It’s a house that has been built with an incredibly high spec: top-end lighting, heating, insulation and media systems have been installed, while there’s a Mark Wilkinson kitchen/utility/breakfast room of 700 sq ft.
Wiltshire — £9,000,000
Newhouse is a quite magnificent, Grade I-listed Jacobean mansion built on an usual Y-shape floorplan by William Stockman.
It needs TLC within, but is part of a sprawling estate of 277 acres that includes walled gardens, stables and further properties.
Buckinghamshire — £4,000,000
An eight-bedroom home with views across the Chilterns, set within rolling, leafy grounds.
One of the key attractions is the leisure complex, with a gym and 14m swimming pool.
