Country houses for sale

OnTheMarket

Five elegant East Anglian homes for sale, from £1m to £10m, as seen in Country Life

Our look at some of the best homes to come to market via Country Life this week includes one of Norfolk's great houses.

A home in Cambridgeshire
Eye Hall in Cambridgeshire. Perfection.
(Image credit: Tim Phillips)
James Fisher's avatar
By
published
in Features

Suffolk — £4,750,000

A modern home in Southwold

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Southwold in Suffolk is not usually known as a place of modernity, but 7 Mill Lane is more than happy to buck that trend, while occupying a prime position in one of Britain's best seaside towns.

Built in 2007, with substantial updates in 2022, this oak-framed home offers eight bedrooms and all the top amenities a seaside luxury home could need.

A home in Southwold

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Essex — £10,500,000

A front room of a home in Essex

(Image credit: Savills)

An entire eight acres and an exceptional home, within six miles of the City of London? Surely it's not possible.

It is possible at Holmehurst, a 10-bedroom Victorian Gothic masterpiece in Epping Forest. Glorious interiors are matched with spacious grounds and a fascinating history.

A home in Essex

(Image credit: Savills)

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

Norfolk — £1,700,000

An image of Brandiston Hall

(Image credit: Savills)

To say Brandiston Hall is one of the finest country homes in East Anglia would be doing it a disservice. Listed Grade II, with 17th century origins, the property offers six bedrooms and 8.7 acres of glorious gardens. The architectural detailing throughout is second-to-none.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

Cambridgeshire — £5,500,000

A front froom in a home in Cambridge

(Image credit: Tim Phillips)

A spacious Grade II-listed Georgian country house, Eye Hall is everything you could ever want from an East Anglian home. Approached via a sweeping tree-lined drive, the property offers five bedrooms in the main house, as well as 23 acres of gardens and grounds, a heated swimming pool, entertaining barn, and holiday-cottage business. All finished to a ludicrously high standard.

For sale with Tim Phillips. See more pictures and details for this property.

Norfolk — £2,750,000

A home in Norfolk

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

The Old Rectory is the jewel in a crown of 40 undulating acres of Norfolk parkland. Listed Grade II, the property offers about 7,000sq ft of living space over two floors, and is ideal for those with equestrian interests. Major prizes for the elegant loggia that sits on the side of the house.

The doorway of a home in Norfolk

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

James Fisher
James Fisher
Deputy Digital Editor

James Fisher is the Deputy Digital Editor of Country Life. He writes about property, travel, motoring and things that upset him. He lives in London.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸