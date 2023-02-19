Five glorious properties for sale, as seen in Country Life

Our regular round-up includes a gorgeous Sussex home and one of the grandest country houses in Wales.

‘One of North Wales’ finest and most historic houses’, say the agents of Gwysaney Hall, and the pictures suggest that it’s billed accurately.

This Grade II*-listed mansion near Mold is an early 17th century house set in 27 acres; the main house is vasts and unspoilt, while there are also cottages, land and gardens.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

Approached via its own sweeping driveway, Huntsland House is a six-bedroom house of almost 10,000 sq ft in Crawley Down.

The house is set in a beautiful, elevated position overlooking the countryside — and it’s been beautifully refurbished, full of original features and modern touches.

For sale with Hamptons. See more pictures and details for this property.

The wood-panelled main hall sets the tone perfectly for a house that’s grand and stylish — and which has incredible views from its spot just outside the village of Ardingly.

There are nine bedrooms in the main house, as well as leisure facilities, fine gardens and a cottage.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Situated in St Ippolyts, this is a modern, sensitively-designed, barn conversion that’s full of light and space.

An underground wine cellar is one of the highlights, as is the open plan living space with spiral staircase up to a mezzanine floor that makes an ideal home office.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

In a prime village location just a couple of miles from Guildford, this six-bedroom home has gardens, tennis courts and a home gym.

The present owners have refurbished the place beautifully since they arrived a decade ago, with new sash windows, walnut floors and even air conditioning in some of the rooms.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.