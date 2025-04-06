Country houses for sale

Five grand rural homes for sale, as seen in Country Life

We take a look at some of the finest homes to come to market via Country Life this week.

This Buckinghamshire home was built as a hunting lodge for the Rothschilds in 1728.
(Image credit: Michael Graham)
Surrey — £13.95 million

A newly-built home on the storied Wentworth Estate, built in classical style and nicely finished inside yet with great scope for new owners to make their mark.

(Image credit: Savills)

As well as six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, there's also a leisure complex that would shame some five star hotels, and a 'wine experience room'.

(Image credit: Savills)

For sale at £13.95 million — see more details.

Buckinghamshire — £3,200,000

This historic country lodge was built for the Rothschilds 300 years ago.

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

It's a beautiful five-bedroom home with parkland, paddocks and wonderful outside entertaining areas.

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

For sale with Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.

Hampshire — £6.25 million

Some 107 acres of the South Downs are yours at this estate in the hills outside Winchester.

(Image credit: Savills)

This Victorian/Edwardian house is a handsome place — but buyers should know that it's unlisted, and therefore is a home offering great scope to be whatever you'd wish it to be.

(Image credit: Savills)

For sale via Savills at £6.25m — see more details and pictures.

North Yorkshire — £5 million

The Thorney Hall Estate sits in 60 acres near Richmond, with miles and miles of views of the Yorkshire Dales.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

The house itself is just wonderfully done inside, and the gardens have huge charm. There's also river frontage and fishing on the River Ure.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale via Strutt & Parker at £5 million — see more details and pictures.

West Sussex — £2.65 million

In a village a few miles from Petworth, and overlooking beautiful countryside, this Grade II-listed farmhouse is utterly charming and welcoming.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

As well as the main house — which has, just as you'd hope, a kitchen with an Aga — there's also a guest cottage that makes this an ideal home for multi-generational living.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.

