Five grand rural homes for sale, as seen in Country Life

A newly-built home on the storied Wentworth Estate, built in classical style and nicely finished inside yet with great scope for new owners to make their mark.

As well as six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, there's also a leisure complex that would shame some five star hotels, and a 'wine experience room'.

For sale at £13.95 million — see more details.

This historic country lodge was built for the Rothschilds 300 years ago.

It's a beautiful five-bedroom home with parkland, paddocks and wonderful outside entertaining areas.

For sale with Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.

Some 107 acres of the South Downs are yours at this estate in the hills outside Winchester.

This Victorian/Edwardian house is a handsome place — but buyers should know that it's unlisted, and therefore is a home offering great scope to be whatever you'd wish it to be.

For sale via Savills at £6.25m — see more details and pictures.

The Thorney Hall Estate sits in 60 acres near Richmond, with miles and miles of views of the Yorkshire Dales.

The house itself is just wonderfully done inside, and the gardens have huge charm. There's also river frontage and fishing on the River Ure.

For sale via Strutt & Parker at £5 million — see more details and pictures.

In a village a few miles from Petworth, and overlooking beautiful countryside, this Grade II-listed farmhouse is utterly charming and welcoming.

As well as the main house — which has, just as you'd hope, a kitchen with an Aga — there's also a guest cottage that makes this an ideal home for multi-generational living.

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.