Five grand rural homes for sale, as seen in Country Life
We take a look at some of the finest homes to come to market via Country Life this week.
Surrey — £13.95 million
A newly-built home on the storied Wentworth Estate, built in classical style and nicely finished inside yet with great scope for new owners to make their mark.
As well as six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, there's also a leisure complex that would shame some five star hotels, and a 'wine experience room'.
For sale at £13.95 million — see more details.
Buckinghamshire — £3,200,000
This historic country lodge was built for the Rothschilds 300 years ago.
It's a beautiful five-bedroom home with parkland, paddocks and wonderful outside entertaining areas.
For sale with Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.
Hampshire — £6.25 million
Some 107 acres of the South Downs are yours at this estate in the hills outside Winchester.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
This Victorian/Edwardian house is a handsome place — but buyers should know that it's unlisted, and therefore is a home offering great scope to be whatever you'd wish it to be.
For sale via Savills at £6.25m — see more details and pictures.
North Yorkshire — £5 million
The Thorney Hall Estate sits in 60 acres near Richmond, with miles and miles of views of the Yorkshire Dales.
The house itself is just wonderfully done inside, and the gardens have huge charm. There's also river frontage and fishing on the River Ure.
For sale via Strutt & Parker at £5 million — see more details and pictures.
West Sussex — £2.65 million
In a village a few miles from Petworth, and overlooking beautiful countryside, this Grade II-listed farmhouse is utterly charming and welcoming.
As well as the main house — which has, just as you'd hope, a kitchen with an Aga — there's also a guest cottage that makes this an ideal home for multi-generational living.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.
-
-
The grass is always greener: Follow in the footsteps of Sir Andy Murray and play in The Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic
There’s no better time of year than the summer grass court tennis season.
By Rosie Paterson Published
-
Film star, resistance fighter and civil rights activist: The life and times of Josephine Baker, 50 years on from her death
Josephine Baker was an American-born actress and dancer, who would go on to take France by storm and become one of Europe’s highest-paid performers. She also happened to be a Second World War spy.
By Amy Serafin Published
-
The treehouse of your dreams is for sale, and it even comes with a country house
The only thing more impressive than the treehouse at Springfield House are the recently re-designed interiors.
By James Fisher Published
-
Harts House: A home straight out of a fairytale for sale in Kent
We try not to use cliché too often, but sometimes only cliché will do.
By James Fisher Published
-
In search of Arcadia at Ayot Bury, the Georgian home and estate that's 30 minutes from central London
With 40 acres and glorious gardens, Ayot Bury might be the perfect country home for those looking for the best of both worlds.
By Arabella Youens Published
-
The most expensive postcodes outside of London have been revealed
Some are not so surprising. Some are quite surprising. Most are still quite close to London. All are costly.
By Annabel Dixon Published
-
A £1.5 million flat on the street where wig and pen once met
It doesn't get more central London than Fleet Street.
By James Fisher Published
-
A spectacular coastal estate in Dorset set on its own private peninsula
This 160-acre estate is part nature reserve and part country home, with a beautiful Arts-and-Crafts home at its heart.
By Arabella Youens Last updated
-
A converted bothy on the shores of Loch Tay from which to enjoy the fresh tastes of Spring
Waterfall Cottage offers four bedrooms and a garden that stretches right down to the lapping waters.
By James Fisher Published
-
An idyllic home in Hampshire that's perfect for the musical mind
Lyewood House sits in 3.5 acres and comes with a purpose built recording studio and an outdoor heated pool.
By Arabella Youens Published