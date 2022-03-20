Five magnificently grand homes for sale, as seen in Country Life

This week, our pick of exceptional homes includes five quite magnificently grand houses for those with great ambition.

A former rectory, St Mary’s Farmhouse offers spacious and well laid out accommodation over two floors, above a large cellar which includes a wine cellar and sauna.

For sale with Knight Frank.

Immaculately presented Grade II listed country house with eight bedrooms and five reception rooms, plus over 100 acres of grounds including walled garden and lakes, swimming pool and tennis court.

For sale with Strutt & Parker.

An exceptional house set in a beautiful landscaped park with six cottages and four let offices in the Chilterns.

For sale with Savills.

A classical style country house, of handmade local Michelmersh bricks and a roof of natural slate, set within the pretty Test Valley near Winchester.

For sale with Knight Frank.

A grade II listed Georgian country house offering fabulous views across its own extremely private grounds, gardens and parkland of 10 acres.

For sale with Rex Gooding.