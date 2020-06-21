Five majestic country houses for sale, as seen in Country Life

Our regular round-up includes a historic home in Hampshire and a breathtaking home in the South Downs.

This breathtaking Grade II listed home is close to Winchester, with outstanding views of Hampshire’s countryside.

This remarkable home sits on the banks of Marley Heights with 180-degree views of South Downs National Park.

A beautiful, unlisted, period farmhouse with an abundance of character, just under 1.5 acres of gardens and grounds, outbuildings and one of the most exceptional panoramic views one could ask for.

Beautiful Cotswold barns with pp to convert to a 4-bed home with separate annex. 2,632 sq ft. Views across the glorious Stour Valley. Outbuildings. Large Dutch Barn with conversion potential. 3.5 acres.

This charming country home, designed by leading local architects, is nestled away on the edge of Cranborne Chase.

