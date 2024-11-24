Five of the best properties for sale, as seen in Country Life

The best of the property pages from this week's magazine, brought to you.
Suffolk — £9,000,000
What does every great country estate need? We reckon a tennis court, a half-court for basketball, a swimming pool and 220 acres of equine excellence. Thankfully Martley Hall fits the bill.
Did we mention there’s a moat? There’s a moat. All in all, this Arts-and-Crafts house boasts six bedrooms, plus plenty more in various outbuildings.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.
Lincolnshire — £1,500,000
You can’t beat the versatility that a barn conversion offers and Grade II-listed Glebe Farm is as versatile as they come.
Set in about five acres, with eight bedrooms in all, the property makes the most of its former life, with high ceilings, modern fittings and a great layout.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.
Surrey — £2,750,000
Logmore Farmhouse is about as perfect a Surrey idyll as you could hope for. Gaze upon that slanted roof. Rejoice in those wisteria clad walls. Soak up the spectacular Surrey Hills views.
Packed with original details, this is a home of great character, with five bedrooms and about 1.6 acres. Heaven.
For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.
Buckinghamshire — £1,700,000
Five acres, listed Grade II and dating from the 17th century, Home Farm has been tended and extended into a four-bedroom family home.
Situated on the high street of North Marston, the property feels both lost in the countryside while retaining the pleasures of village life. Also included is a separate two-bedroom annexe
For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.
Essex — £5,750,000
This contemporary jewel in the Essex crown is named Saffron House. Built in a Georgian style, it is a modern wonder in a tasteful and glorious setting.
With 10 bedrooms and 17 acres there is plenty of space, with achingly modern interiors. Amenities on-site include a gym, a tennis court, indoor swimming pool and lake, among others.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.
11 truly sensational properties across the world, from a Mallorcan mill to an Australian waterfall, including a beachfront villa for just £230,000
Glorious homes from the Bahamas to British Columbia, as seen in Country Life.
What if a castle was old, but also brand new? What then?
Crenellations, stone and soaring towers on the outside, modern interiors with the latest appliances on the inside. Brankstone Grange Castle
A cottage that looks like the cottage from The Holiday, but is not the cottage from The Holiday, for sale in Cornwall
Wye Cottage in St Day might not be the real thing, but it's certainly the next best thing.