Five of the finest Belgravia homes for sale today, from £5m to £20m

The ITV series Belgravia has finished — at least for the time being — but you can still enjoy this pick of superb properties in one of the smartest spots in London.

Set in one of London’s most elegant crescents, this 6,337sq ft townhouse (also pictured above) is exactly as impressive as you’d hope to see at this price.

The lower floors house a dining room, day room, study and, downstairs, a family kitchen, TV room, staff room, two wine cellars and reception rooms that open onto a terrace.

A cantilevered stone staircase leads to the first-floor drawing room. The master suite takes up the whole second floor.

For sale with Dexters. See more pictures and details about this property.

Tucked away in pretty, cobbled Groom Place, this spacious mews house has beautifully designed interiors.

The ground floor is completely taken up by a magnificent reception room, with stairs leading down to an open-plan kitchen and dining area.

The master suite occupies the entire first floor and comes with a large dressing room. Two more bedrooms are on the top floor.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

This graceful townhouse is situated in one of the few Belgravia streets to pre-date Cubitt’s development. Today it’s a beautiful home, but only thanks to a huge effort to restore it to its original glory by the current owners, who reversed an earlier ‘brutal conversion’ into flats.

It has four reception rooms that are ideal for entertaining, a bespoke kitchen and breakfast room, four bedrooms and three terraces.

For sale with London Real Estate Advisors. See more pictures and details about this property.

This spectacular, freehold family house is situated in the middle of Wilton Place, between Belgrave Square and Hyde Park.

The highlights is the first floor double drawing room, which moves through the guilding providing access to both the balcony at the front and a spacious terrace at the rear.

There are five bedrooms, two kitchens and a gym among other wonders in a four-storey house with over 4,000sq ft of space.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

A seven-bedroom, six-bathroom home hidden behind a classic stucco façade in a prime spot.

There is a huge amount of natural light thanks to some very clever architecture, while there’s also a roof terrace with a plunge pool.

There’s no price on the listing — suffice to say that if you can’t stretch to an eight-figure sum, then you’re going to be disappointed.

For sale with Sotheby’s International Realty. See more pictures and details about this property.