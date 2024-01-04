Five spectacular coastal homes for sale across Britain, from £400k to £4m

Summer at the seaside might be peak time, but those who live by the coast know that those windy, wintry days can be the most atmospheric of all — and you'll avoid the crowds. Here's our selection of beautiful homes for sale around the coast of Britain today.

An unbelievably rare beast in the form of an entire five-storey townhouse right on the front in Brighton.

The property as it’s lived in at the moment is set on the upper four floors, in which the owners have created an elegant home with wonderful views in the Brunswick Town Conservation Area.

Recommended videos for you

The lower ground floor, meanwhile, is arranged as four flats which provide £50k a year in rental income.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures of this property.

43 bedrooms — yes, really — on offer in a prime seafront location in one of Britain’s iconic seaside towns. Quite incredible.

Clearly, nobody actually needs 43 bedrooms, so you won’t be surprised to hear that this property was once — and theoretically still is — The Ambassador Hotel, right on the Esplanade.

A lot of work needs doing, but a lot of work has been done: the owners are looking to sell half-way through a major refurbishment project; clearly, against that backdrop, you’ll need to do your homework. But 20,000 sq ft on the beachfront will surely be tempting for someone at this price.

For sale with CPH. See more pictures of this property.

In the East Neuk of Fife, just around the coast from St Andrews, is this three-bedroom apartment sandwiched between Crail Golf Club and the North Sea.

It’s nicely done inside, with the highlight being the living room with bay window and french windows making the most of the view.

For sale with Thorntons. See more pictures of this property.

No, not the whole house, but the picture says it all: beach views simply don’t get better than this.

This two-bedroom flat is small at 721 sq ft, but there’s share of freehold and no service charge to pay, softening the blow of the premium price.

For sale with Douglas & Dean. See more pictures of this property.

On the cliffs above idyllic, unspoilt Polurrian Cove, not far from Helston, is this three-bedroom bungalow with views forever.

It’s not a home that will win any architectural awards, though the agents do nod to its ‘iconic 1970s design’ — and there is a utilitarian simplicity to it.

And in any case, it’s all about the location: never has the old adage about how ‘you live inside a house looking out, no the other way around’ been better illustrated.

For sale with Lillicrap Chilcott. See more pictures of this property.