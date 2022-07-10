Five spectacular country houses on the market today, as seen in Country Life

A sumptuous selection of some of the very best houses to come to the market via Country Life in the past week or so, including a truly breathtaking estate in Kent.
Kent — £10.5 million
28 bedrooms, 30,000 sq ft of buildings and 74 acres in this ‘landmark estate’ near Sevenoaks.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.
Buckinghamshire — £1.35 million
A Grade II listed part 15th century four bedroom detached house in a village near Woburn, with easy access to the main A5.
For sale with Michel Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.
Hampshire — £3.2 million
Doric columns frame the entrance porch at this charming, 1801 house just outside Odiham.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.
Kent — £5.5 million
‘One of Kent’s finest Grade II* listed Georgian houses,’ according to the agents, a 1757 house that’s Grade II*-listed and set in magnificent formal gardens.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.
Cornwall — £2 million
A tucked-away home on a private creek set in over 30 acres of woodland; ‘it would be difficult to imagine a more romantic and historic setting than that of The Old Sawmills,’ say agents Strutt & Parker.
For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.
