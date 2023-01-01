Five sumptuous houses for sale, as seen in Country Life

A vast estate in Cheshire on the market for the first time in 700 years is among the wonders.

Waverton is a unique property built in a traditional style on the Wentworth Estate.

There are five bedroom, games room, cinema, gymnasium, wine room — and a glazed walkway leading to the pool.

A Grade II-listed, 16th century farmhouse with a gated driveway, five bedrooms, plus outbuildings including garages and an annexe.

It’s located in a delightful rural location in the hamlet of Hinwick.

A 1,921 acre estate at the heart of which is an important, Grade I-listed hall that has been in the same family for 700 years.

The historic estate, which comprises six let farms, a further 22 houses and cottages, plus various ancillary buildings and parcels of land, is for sale through Savills and Mark Wiggin, at a guide price of £30 million — a huge amount, and in recognition of the fact that not everybody would want to take on the whole thing, the sellers are willing to divide it up in to 25 lots.

Chiselborough House is a 17th century home which was altered significantly in the Georgian period, with a floorplan that has remained relatively unchanged ever since.

It’s a delightful home full of period features, with both drawing room and dining room south-facing with French windows opening out to the garden.

A 200+ acre estate with beautiful period house and extensive equestrian facilities.

The Grade II*-listed, 16th century house at the centre is set in beautiful grounds including a kitchen garden, lawns and rockery, with outdoor swimming pool, terrace and tennis court.

