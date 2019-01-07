Five tempting plots of land for sale, starting from £25,000

Whether you're looking to build a dream home or just want a chunk of Britain to call your own, we've picked out some of the most interesting – and tempting – plots of land for sale across the country.

Just outside the village of Arlescote, roughly half-way between Banbury and Leamington Spa, is this stretch of grass and woodland (also pictured top) that stretches to just over eight and a half acres.

There are no services and no buildings, but accessibility is good – there’s a road running alongside one edge – and the owner has the right to draw water from nearby St Anne’s Well.

Just under a couple of acres for sale not far from Hawick in the Scottish Borders, with one key benefit for those looking for land: there’s already a cottage here.

That said, the cottage is utterly dilapidated, as the picture here shows, and unsafe to enter as it stands. If and when refurbished it’d be a two-bedroom home; permission would have to be sought for for anything larger.

Near the pretty town of Colyton is a 2.5-acre plot consisting of a gently-sloping field ideal for use as a paddock – covenants on the land restrict anything else, including camping.

There is a second lot available at £35,000 which also includes more land, some woodland, a shepherd’s hut and planning permission for buildings related to the equestrian business set up on the field.

In Witley, a beautiful part of Surrey between Godalming and Haslemere, this is 1.6 acres of land up for sale.

There is no planning permission in place so it’d be a gamble to buy as anything other than a slice of woodland. But between its easy access to the A3, Witley station and the fact that there’s a new development almost opposite, we’ve a feeling somebody will happily take a chance on this.

While the plot in Witley (above) is a gamble, this spot in Devon – near Carn Brea – is the opposite, since everything is in place for those looking to build their own home.

The developers are buyers of plots a full end-to-end service, letting you sit down with a designer to specify the home you’d like – the sellers estimate that the total cost for a finished home here will start at around £200,000.

