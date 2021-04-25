Five truly beautiful homes for sale, as seen in Country Life

We take a look at some of the best homes to come to the market via Country Life in the past couple of weeks.

Even the orangery is listed in this hugely impressive 19th century house, with a 14 bedrooms, a string of further properties and over 400 acres of land.

A project for the brave of heart and deep of pocket, but this former school site has astonishing potential for redevelopment. The vendors are also happy to split the sale into six lots.

Castle House is a Grade I-listed townhouse in the centre of the historic county town of Buckingham, located on West Street, with 10 bedrooms and an acre and a half of gardens.

An 18th century stone-built farmhouse that’s been entirely renovated within, with a paddock and outbuildings included.

A wonderful Peak District house within the magnificent 120 acre gated Swythamley Estate. Over 8,000 sq ft, including a library, music room and six bedrooms.

