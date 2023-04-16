Five utterly outstanding homes for sale, from Cornish beach houses to a huge Chilterns estate, as seen in Country Life

This week's pick of the best houses to come to market via Country Life is magnificent.

The Ewelme Estate is for sale, including — at the heart of it — a Lutyens-style Country House set in outstanding gardens overlooking the Chilterns Escarpment.

The £9.5m covers ‘only’ the main house and 106 acres – a further 500-odd are available for those able to double that budget.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Over 8,000 sq ft of space at this superb country house accessed via gates that give a real sense of occasion to coming home, even if you’ve only popped down to the shops (or the local pub, which is in walking distance).

Seven bedrooms and seven reception rooms in the main house, which dates to the turn of the 18th century and sits in 14 acres of land.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

What can we say? There are only four bedrooms, and the house barely surpasses 2,000sq ft even including the storage in the eaves. But as the old saying goes, location, location, location: it’s a gorgeous house in a perfect spot on a stretch of land, Greenaway, immortalised by John Betjeman.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

The estate dates back 1,200 years — though the house itself is a mere baby, at around 450 — at Charlton Place, just six miles from Canterbury.

There’s an amazing amount of history, from its usage in wartime and likely visits by Jane Austen to its years as a Dr Barnardo’s home. Work to be done, but this is a magnificent place that deserves every penny that will be spent.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

An an exceptional beachside house’ on Constatine Bay, north Cornwall, that’s grandly designed and brilliantly thought out within.

Huge glass walls make the most of exquisite views, the beach is but a short stroll and there’s even a plug-in point to charge up your Tesla.

For sale with Lillicrap Chilcott. See more pictures and details for this property.