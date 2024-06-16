Five utterly superb country houses for sale, as seen in Country Life

One of the great houses in Shropshire is among the beautiful homes to come to the market via Country Life this week.

Dating back to the 14th century, Thurston House is a spectacular country home with 16 acres, eight bedrooms and a series of magnificent equestrian facilities.

Bury St Edmunds is a charming town as well, featuring Britain’s smallest pub — The Nutshell — as well as plenty of independent shops and cafes.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

This might be the first time we’ve ever seen ‘boxing gym’ listed as a property feature — and it’s not something you’d guess of this brick-built house in a village near Aylesbury.

There are five bedrooms, huge amounts of space, stables and more — including several barns, one of which is now a pub, another of which is the aforementioned workout space.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

This mini-White House — complete with flagpole — is as graceful and beautiful a home as we’ve seen this year — ‘exemplary’ is the word used by the agent, and that really does seem about right.

As pretty as it looks outside, the interiors are if anything even more wonderful: it has the grace and grandeur of a BBC period drama, yet somehow still feels homely and liveable. All this, and inside an hour on the train from central London.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

A pair of coastal properties that can be bought separately, but which bundled together could make the idea spot for multi-generational living in this totally unspoilt part of Norfolk.

Larkfields and Lark Cottage bring a touch of Long Island glamour to this part of the world, with pools, tennis courts and homes designed for inside-and-out living.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Spectacular almost beyond belief, this outstanding hope near Ludstone really has to be seen.

Nine bedrooms, incredible period detail, and wonderful facilities — including pool, squash court and what appears to be a farming museum — plus 177 acres that include a lake.

For sale with Fisher German. See more pictures and details for this property.