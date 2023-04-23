Five wonderful home counties properties, from a £1.25m thatched cottage to a £7m Surrey estate, as seen in Country Life

Magical homes, simple commutes.

An attractive Grade II listed, Queen Anne farmhouse with a courtyard of traditional and modern farm buildings.

There are eight bedrooms in total and over 132 acres of land included in the sale.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A pretty, thatched Grade II-listed five-bedroom cottage in a village location.

Built in the mid-to-late 18th century, the present owners have redecorated and update the house sympathetically, including a partial re-thatching of the roof.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

Just under 16 acres of land at this eight-bedroom family home in the Chilterns, just five miles from High Wycombe — from where London is under half an hour.

There is also a full leisure complex, with 14m swimming pool.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

A remarkable opportunity to build a new, classically designed mansion in excess of 22,000 sqft, set in 5 acres of parkland adjacent to Windsor Great Park.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Recommended videos for you

An estate just outside Ripley, within easy reach of Woking, Guildford and both A3 and M25, up for sale in lots — with lot 1, at £7m, including the main house and 47 acres. A further 70 acres is available.

The house has Tudor origins but the site is even older, and some of the oaks on the estate are believed to be 600 years old.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.