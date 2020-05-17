Four beautiful country houses for sale, including one built in the 11th century and another in the 21st, as seen in Country Life

We take our regular look at some of the finest homes to appear in Country Life of late.

This historic Grade II-listed country house (also pictured top) has origins dating back to the eleventh century.

The house comes with 54 acres of land (though it can be split into lots) and has seven bedrooms, five reception rooms and a range of further buildings and facilities — including an annexe, a cottage, a swimming pool, walled garden, lakes and barns.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

A very rare opportunity to acquire one of the finest houses in the village of Lindfield.

This wonderfulGrade II-listed Regency property was once owned by renowned impresario Sir Charles Blake Cochran and frequented by his friend and associate Noel Coward.

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.

Country estate of 11.58 acres including an existing five-bedroom house with stunning views across London’s iconic skyline — and planning consent for a magnificent new 25,854 sq ft mansion.

The plan as it stands includes a house with 4 reception rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, American barn with 10 stables, manège, guest cottage, staff cottage, tack room, groom’s room, outbuildings, various field shelters, garaging, beautiful gardens and grounds.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Finished to an exceptional standard, this spacious newly built home sits within one of Beaconsfield’s most premier postcodes.

The seven-bedroom home is just minutes from the popular town centre.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.