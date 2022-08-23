Four breathtaking Balearic homes for sale, from dream party pads to a finca with its own spectacular cave

Holly Kirkwood picks out four fine homes for sale on Ibiza and Menorca.

Blessed with natural beauty, balmy weather and excellent transport links, Spain’s Balearic Islands have a great deal to offer buyers looking for a holiday home.

We recently took a look at four beautiful homes for sale on Mallorca; Menorca is smaller and more laid back than its more famous nearest-neighbour. Menorca was an early adopter of sustainable tourism and now has everything from exceptional country estates to modern holiday homes dotted along its coastline.

Ibiza, the archipelago’s most buzzing island, has grown up in recent years. The young, cool people who partied here a decade ago now have children of their own and there is a more sophisticated glamour to the island. Rambling villas in the hills to the north are favoured by a bohemian crowd; buyers who want to be near the still-vibrant party scene should look closer to San Antonio and Ibiza Town.

Alaior, Menorca — €6.4 million

Located in a spectacular setting on Menorca’s south coast, this fiñca has been renovated to preserve its wonderful character. The living areas are open, spacious and cool — the spectacular period fireplace and stone oven have been preserved as features—and there are six bedrooms in total.

Several auxiliary buildings for agricultural use are dotted across the more than 207 acres of land. Outside, the infinity pool is set next to a set of natural caves, which make a handy spot for relaxing in the shade.

For sale via Engel & Völkers — see more details.

Siesta, Ibiza — €11.95 million

Located on a hillside on the east of the island, this modern waterside villa affords spectacular views out across the Mediterranean. The living areas and a staff apartment are located on the ground floor. The kitchen opens onto the large terrace with its saltwater pool and pool house, which doubles up as cinema.

Upstairs are three double bedroom suites and a second living room, plus, one floor up, the master suite and a large private terrace. A staircase leads up to the roof deck, which turns this house into an amazing party pad.

For sale via Engel & Völkers — see more details.

San Jose Ibiza — Price on application



This seven-bedroom villa in the prestigious Vista Alegre development in the south-west of the island is a perfect example of indoor-outdoor living. The large open-plan living and dining area enjoys an abundance of natural light from floor-to-ceiling glass doors and magnificent views of Las Brisas, Las Salinas and Formentera.

The master suite is on the ground floor and, outside, the terrace houses an L-shaped infinity pool and a large covered porch ideal for entertaining. There also are four additional bedroom suites, each with a private patio, plus staff accommodation and a charming one-bedroom guesthouse set within the pretty landscaped gardens.

For sale via Savills — see more details

Puerto Mahon, Menorca — €1,490,000

This is a modern and luxurious flat located on the seafront, a few minutes’ walk from the port and the city centre. There are two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a range of communal facilities within the complex.

The real draw here is the views, and the prospect of relaxing on the sun deck watching the yachts bob up and down on the azure seas below. Splendid stuff.

For sale via Sotheby’s International Realty — see more details.