Four grand and beautiful homes for sale, as seen in Country Life

We take a look at some of the finest houses to come to the market in Country Life in the last few weeks.

A stylish four bedroom barn conversion with almost half an acre of gardens, with a double garage and studio.

The house has been very sensitively converted, with lovely beams and feature fireplaces, as well as some modern flourishes.

Killochan Castle is a substantial, category A listed historic tower house located in South Ayrshire on the north side of the fertile valley of the Girvan Water.

Built in 1338, it was completely restored five years ago and is one of the finest fortified houses in South Scotland.

Three bedroom apartment situated on the first floor of a stunning Grade I-listed Queen Anne mansion a few miles from Deal and Dover.

Waldershare House is in a unique, secluded, tranquil setting, with communal grounds and gardens and surrounded by 1,000 acres of farmland.

Beautifully appointed five bedroom family home in excess of 7,300 sq ft.

The house is highly specified throughout and is made for fun — there is a gym, games room, an adventure playground and even a five a-side football pitch.

