Four lovely houses for sale, as seen in Country Life

Feature ponds, a former watermill and a jaw-dropping water-front location take pride of place in this week’s round-up of the best country houses seen for sale via Country Life.

Situated at the mouth of Dart Estuary, just 12 miles from Totnes, is this award-winning, water-fronted home, thought to be ‘one of the most iconic houses on the banks of the River Dart.’ With four bedrooms, Mediterranean-style terraces and gardens, plus an indoor Roman-style swimming pool, a private slipway and a boat house, it’s easy to see why this property gathers so much attention.

A Grade II listed former watermill in an idyllic island setting located amidst the River Wreake. The seven-bedroom property is accessed by a bridge and still retains original mill machinery and plenty of charm.

A 17th century country estate located in the beautiful Yorkshire countryside. As well as the principal house, there are two self-contained cottages as well as an annexe, all set within 19 acres of parkland gardens and grounds.

Sitting in just over 4 acres of secluded grounds which feature an orchard, large pond and tennis court, this Arts and Crafts style house spans over 5,000sq ft and comes with equestrian facilities. A snooker room, conservatory and heated outdoor swimming pool complete the altogether idyllic setup.

